Truck driver Zé Trovão surrenders to the Federal Police in the North of SC

Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, turned himself in to the Federal Police at 2:00 pm this Tuesday, 26, in Joinville. The information was confirmed by delegate Oscar Biffi.

Zé Trovão also talked about it on his channel on the Telegram messaging app. “On this October 26th, I turned myself in and presented myself to the Brazilian Justice”, he says.

He had been on the run since September 3, when the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, ordered his arrest. The truck driver is accused of attacks against the Judiciary and inciting the September 7 demonstrations.

“I would never abandon the Brazilian people. When I left Brazil, it was to motivate people to fight for a just nation”, he says in the video.

“I don’t know how much time I’m going to spend in prison, but know that this is all for Brazil”, he adds.

The report got in touch with Zé Trovão’s lawyer. He declined to comment on the case, but stated that the truck driver presented himself spontaneously.

Mexico

During this period, Zé Trovão was in Mexico and even asked for political asylum. From there, he kept in touch with followers through the Telegram channel. It has posted videos calling for the September 7 demonstrations and also encouraging truck drivers to participate in the stoppage.

Since the arrest warrant was issued, several requests for habeas corpus have been made to the STF, but none of them have been accepted. A request for the revocation of the arrest was also denied.

