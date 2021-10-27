Truck drivers protest on the highway in Pará against diesel readjustments – 10/26/2021 – Market

Truck drivers partially blocked the BR-316 highway, in the metropolitan region of Belém, this Tuesday morning (26). Among the protesters’ demands is the diesel oil price policy in the country.

The movement takes place less than a week after the stoppage of fuel carriers in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, a movement that also had fuel prices on its agenda. On November 1st, autonomous truck drivers promise a nationwide stoppage.

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) says that the partial interdiction of the road began around 7:00 am, when truck drivers occupied the right lane of the BR-316, towards Belém. The truck drivers’ leadership said that the movement involved more than 200 trucks.

They are also protesting against restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic in the region and are calling for the 24-hour opening of a weighing scale in the metropolitan region, claiming that the restrictions pose risks to truck drivers who have to wait to travel.

One of the leaders of the movement, truck driver Alessandro Almeida, said that the problem of circulation through the place is the main topic of the category, but the movement ended up including the price of fuel in the face of frequent increases during the year.

The category wants the readjustments to be monthly and notified in advance, so that freight contracts are negotiated already with the forecast of increases, to avoid losses. “This loss has caused many truck owners to go broke,” he said.

Also in the morning, the Union of Autonomous Truck Drivers of Pará met with the Highway Police Battalion (BPRV) of the Military Police, Detran and the PRF to discuss claims about traffic restrictions and the working hours of the scale.

In the early afternoon, leaders of the protesters were invited to a meeting with the state government, which committed to a new meeting to discuss restrictions on circulation and the question of the scale.

Around 3:20 pm, they began to demobilize. “The topic of fuels, we know, is more complex and national,” says Almeida. During the mobilization, the congestion on the road reached ten kilometers, according to the PRF.

This Tuesday, the government of Pará spoke out in favor of freezing the reference prices for the collection of the state tax, a topic under debate at Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy).

“Pará agrees with the agreement [de congelamento do valor], as a way of trying to control the price of fuel, and the expectation is that it will be approved by Confaz, but it must be accompanied by other measures of the federal government, so that it is effective,” said, in a statement, the Secretary of State for Farm, René Sousa Júnior.

The rise in fuel prices is one of the motivations for the national stoppage of the category promised for the next Monday (1st). To try to cool the movement, the federal government announced an aid of R$ 400 for the category, but the proposal was not pleased.

After the announcement of new readjustments on Monday (25), one of the leaders of the 2018 strike, Wallace Landim, said that there is no possibility of retreat. Petrobras increased gasoline by 7% and diesel by 9.1%. With the readjustment, the liter of diesel sold by the State accumulates high of 65% in the year.

“This shows a trend that is totally contrary to the one we are fighting for. We are fighting for stability in fuel, in cooking gas, to put into effect laws that have already been approved, and that is what Petrobras does,” said Landim, who is also known as Weeping, to the Panel.

With effects on fuel stocks at service stations, the stoppage of fuel transport companies in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro resulted in the reduction of the ICMS rate on diesel in Minas, which went from 15% to 14%. With the measure, the amount charged per liter fell 6.5%.

“We have had a constant increase in the price of fuel in the last 12 months. In addition, we have also seen an increase in the price of gas, of various food products. All of this makes people’s incomes compromised”, justified the governor of Minas Gerais. , Romeo Zema (New).

This Tuesday, the president of Sinditanque-MG, Irani Gomes, said that the reduction does not meet the category. “We are going to keep fighting because we want a reduction to 12%,” he said.