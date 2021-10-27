Truck drivers protest on the highway in Pará for reduction of ICMS on diesel before national act

GONÇALVES (MG) – Autonomous truck drivers blocked, this Tuesday (26), a stretch of the BR-316, in the metropolitan region of Belém, the capital of the state of Pará.

The act precedes the national demonstration of the category, scheduled for November 1st, and takes place days after the stoppage of fuel transporters in Minas Gerais.

In all the protests, there is only one demand: the reduction of ICMS (tax on the circulation of goods and services) which is levied on the price of diesel oil, the fuel used in cargo trucks.

The latest survey of fuel prices carried out by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) showed that diesel accumulates this year an increase of 38.18%, being sold at the pumps at an average price of R$ 4.983.

According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), the act in Pará partially blocked km 16 of the BR-316. Lines of trucks began to form in the right lane of the highway around 7:00.

Road officers told the report from InfoMoney that the demonstration took place peacefully. Around 4 pm, the truck drivers began to clear the occupied lane after meetings with the top government of the state and the PRF of Pará.

René Sousa Júnior, secretary of Finance of Pará, told the local press that he was in agreement with the freezing of ICMS on diesel, but that the measure would need to be linked to other decisions under the responsibility of the federal government.

The report of InfoMoney he sought the Ministry of Finance and is awaiting an official statement from the agency linked to the government of Helder Barbalho (MDB).

In addition to the reduction of ICMS on diesel, local issues have caused inconvenience to the category in the state of the North region. On the list of demands are the end of restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic in the region and the opening, for 24 hours, of a weighing scale in Greater Belém.

“The truck drivers entered into an agreement with the Government of the State of Pará so that the weighing scale of cargo vehicles works 24 hours a day”, said, in a note, the PRF of Pará.

The scale, however, will need to be taken out of operation “due to the outsourced company that provides the weighing service does not have staff to meet the demand for time by truck drivers”, according to the PRF.

Regarding the time for the circulation of heavy cargo vehicles in the region, the PRF said that the truck drivers union decided together with the government of Pará that a registration of professionals will be carried out and that, based on this, a mechanism will be created to “flexibilize the traffic hours on the state highways”.

ICMS freezing

The states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo have already announced the freezing of ICMS on diesel to alleviate the increase in the value of fuel resulting from constant adjustments by Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

Petrobras announced that, as of Tuesday, a new adjustment would be applied to its gasoline A and diesel A prices for distributors. In the case of diesel A, Petrobras’ average sales price will go from BRL 3.06 to BRL 3.34 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of BRL 0.28 per liter, or an increase of 9.15%.

Considering the mandatory blend of 12% of biodiesel and 88% of diesel A for the composition of the diesel sold at the service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of diesel at the pump will increase to R$ 2.94 per liter on average. A variation of R$0.24, or 8.89%.

The company stated, through a statement, that it reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices, external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras”, he points out.

The ICMS, a state flag tax, has been used by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) as one of the main reasons for gasoline to have reached the price of R$7 per liter in some regions of the country this year.

The president also announced last week a diesel aid to serve nearly 800,000 self-employed truckers. The promised transfer, of R$ 400 per month, did not please the category, which stated that the amount will not cover the diesel price charges found at the service stations.

