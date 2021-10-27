Trump’s son mocks tragedy involving Alec Baldwin

The son of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump Jr., used their social networks to offend the actor Alec Baldwin. At the time, the businessman used the tragic accident on the set of Rust, starred by Baldwin, to mock his political positions.

Baldwin was involved in the fatal accident that took the director of photography’s life, Halyna Hutchins. But not even the fact that a life was lost during the recording stopped Trump Jr. from posting a t-shirt on his Instagram that read: “Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people.”

The shirts were actually marketed on the entrepreneur’s website for a price of $27.99.

It is worth remembering that Baldwin was an avid critic of Trump throughout his administration. The actor even played the president in humor sketches from Saturday Night Live and wrote a book called You Can’t Spell America Without Me, where he parodies the politician.

Now Trump Jr. seems to use a fatal accident as a way to respond to his father’s public enemy. One of the images he posted on social media includes a montage of photos with Baldwin and other public critics of his father accompanied by the inscription: “Great karma”.

Despite the businessman having gained some support among his followers, the posts had poor repercussions among the public. One of the people who commented on your posts wrote: “You repulsive lout, have you forgotten that a mother of a family died?” Another has already appealed to his family’s reputation for attacking his enemies. I don’t think any Trump plays as dirty and appealed as much as you.”

About the case

The incident on the set of Rust, starring Baldwin, also left the other director, Joel Souza, injured. However, what was most surprising was the death of the director, which aroused criticism of the production, as well as a feeling of sadness at the tragedy.

Alec Baldwin carried what must have been a gun loaded with blanks. The problem is that one of the bullets pierced Halyna’s internal organs, who died hours later.

Many details about the crime were not clarified. Baldwin went to a police station to provide clarification and was released after being photographed by People Magazine in tears.

So far the actor has not been indicted for and no crime was pronounced through his advisors lamenting what happened.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and am in contact with your husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna,” the actor said on Twitter.