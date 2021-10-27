TSE suspends judgment with 3 votes against Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket repeal

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Tuesday night suspended the judgment of two actions against the ticket formed by the president Jair Bolsonaro and the vice Hamilton Mourao in the 2018 election for alleged massive firing of messages on social networks and alleged fraudulent use of documents by the elderly for these initiatives, with three votes against the actions.

The rapporteur of the case, the general electoral inspector, Luís Felipe Salomão, and ministers Mauro Campbell and Sérgio Banhos voted to dismiss the actions brought by the ticket defeated in the second round of the 2018 election, headed by the PT.

The case will resume on Thursday morning, with four ministers still to vote.

In his vote, Salomão said that there were no elements during the investigation of the processes that could characterize electoral crimes by the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket in the past presidential elections.

The actions seek to impeach the president and vice president for abuse of economic power and/or misuse of the media. If that happens, they could lose their terms and be ineligible for next year’s race.

The reporter highlighted that none of the five parameters that could constitute a crime of the winning ticket was proven: the content of the messages fired, if they contained negative advertising and effectively untrue information; whether the content resonated with the electorate; the scope of the illegal in terms of the messages conveyed; degree of participation of candidates in the facts; and, finally, if the campaign was financed by companies for this purpose.

“The plaintiff was not able to prove any of the essential parameters for the seriousness of the case, despite the numerous pieces of evidence granted in these two long-term lawsuits, about three years, and the reopening of the evidentiary instruction twice,” he said .

“Any attempt to fix these parameters without evidential basis would be equivalent to making inferences about the facts, which, as we have seen… is not admitted”, he reinforced.

One of the actions is based on a report by Folha de S.Paulo which points out that the defendants would have hired companies to send out mass messages with a package of posts against the opposing ticket, using false profiles for electoral propaganda and irregular purchase of registrations of users.

In the other, with a request similar to the previous one, the defeated ticket cited to the TSE the use of robots in the campaign, with the alleged hiring of companies that would have been directly involved in Bolsonaro’s campaign.

According to the vote, minister Mauro Campbell was in the same line as the rapporteur. For him, it was not possible to prove an imbalance of forces that has compromised the legitimacy of the dispute.

“In fact, in the procedural statement of this fact, it was not possible to prove the necessary elements for the formation of the seriousness judgment required by the legislation for the sentencing judgment to be rendered in disfavor of the investigated”, said Campbell.

Sérgio Banhos, in turn, did not find the occurrence of the crimes mentioned in the lawsuits filed. He said that even though the digital marketing structure was discovered, it was not proven during the process instruction.

BOOKS

Despite the votes for dismissal, Salomão, Campbell and Banhos sent a series of messages in their votes and even warned of the risk of conduct such as the digital attack on opponents and institutions to continue to occur during the presidential term.

The minister gave a long account of the process, citing that even before the 2018 election there were already signs of organization in the use of messages to attack opponents by Bolsonaro supporters.

The rapporteur said that there was mobilization and capture of votes through the use of “technological tools”, noting that there may have been signs of illegality in the use of these instruments to undermine other candidacies.

The electoral inspector said that the evidence collected showed the existence of concrete shooting behaviors by companies via WhatsApp, which were later banned from the platform for having acted in disagreement with the application’s rules of use.

Salomão cited the fact that the TSE obtained evidence from two inquiries that are being processed before the Federal Supreme Court — that of fake news and anti-democratic acts.

“The elements of evidence collected in the inquiries show that this structure was already built in the 2018 elections”, he said, who even cited the involvement of advisers close to Bolsonaro who currently make up the so-called “hate cabinet”, that would spread false information.

Also in a warning tone, Campbell highlighted that the judgment of the actions establishes “clear parameters on the conducts that cannot be admitted in electoral campaigns”.

Baths highlighted that the facts found in the STF inquiries that were used in the instruction of the TSE’s actions are “undoubtedly serious” and mentioned that they could be evaluated in time and in order.

According to TSE sources, the expectation is that the actions will be rejected by the court. One of the sources assessed that the procedural instruction, requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and by the PT, failed to prove the allegations made. “It was a weak and unproven instruction”, he summed up.

Salomão wants to complete the cases before he leaves the TSE on Friday. During Tuesday’s session, the president of the court, Luís Roberto Barroso, said that the trial would advance “a little” due to Salomão’s departure from the court.

According to TSE data, a total of 15 lawsuits were filed against the elected presidential ticket, of which nine were definitively filed. Among the other six are the two that started being judged on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo BritoEdition by Pedro Fonseca)

