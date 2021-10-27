Twitter frustrates user growth forecasts

+



Twitter (Photo: Getty Images)

Twitter on Tuesday reported user growth below Wall Street’s expectations, amid competition from rival apps like TikTok for people’s time, while quarterly revenue came in as expected.

The platform has been working to add features like audio chat rooms to attract users and has also implemented advertising improvements to meet its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

Advertising revenue was $1.14 billion in the third quarter, in line with consensus estimates.

Twitter said daily monetizable active users, its term for users who receive ads, was 211 million for the quarter, slightly below analysts’ estimates of 212.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The social network increased its number of users outside the United States by 5 million from the previous quarter, but its base in the United States was stable.

The company said it saw a “modest” impact on advertising revenue from the privacy changes Apple has implemented on iOS devices that prevent advertisers from tracking users on their devices without consent.

Total revenue, which also includes the money Twitter earns from licensing data, was 1.28 billion, also in line with Wall Street’s projections.

Twitter said that the costs of hiring and investing in a new data center this year will continue into next year, resulting in a 20% increase in total costs for 2022.

The company forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion.