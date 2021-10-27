Uber competitor, 99 will have cashback in Bitcoin in Brazil

Company 99 will create a possibility in Brazil for its customers to receive cashback in Bitcoin after using their vehicles, as of November 2021.

This will be the first company in the transport sector to work with cashback in the largest digital currency in the world, which shows an important movement in the market.

Part of China’s Didi Chuxing, 99 has experienced broad growth in its user base over the past year, but that scenario has recently started to reverse.

Its digital account called 99 Pay was also one of the services that caught the attention of users.

Transport app 99 will implement cashback in Bitcoin next week

Imagine being possible to earn some fractions of Bitcoin, the so-called satoshis, after hiring a transport service and reaching the destination you need? This reality starts to take effect on November 3, made by company 99.

The operation of the service has not yet had many details disclosed, but it will be managed by the 99 Pay application, different from the 99 for transport.

Thus, it will be possible to hire the transport service and at the end of the race receive some Bitcoins in a digital wallet. With the service, the company hopes to attract even more users who want to have their first Bitcoins, but without directly buying the currency.

99 Pay is an application that has already shown itself to be in tune with payment trends in Brazil, as it already supports PIX, among other functions.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin is not a payment method accepted by the company at this first moment, despite the good news of the cashback program.

The director of 99 in Brazil, José Maurício Orsolini Filho, publicly thanked his team that managed to implement this new, which was very challenging.

“Thanks to the entire 99 team who made this incredible project possible.”

What motivated the company to make this move?

According to information released by Reuters, 99 decided to enter the Bitcoin cashback segment after detecting an interest in the subject in digital banking customers.

However, many of those customers who had an interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were also wary of buying the currency. In other words, with the possibility of receiving some fractions after the completion of races, these customers will be able to enjoy experimenting with the technology without actually taking it out of their pocket to do so.

Several companies already work with Bitcoin cashback in Brazil, with Alter which was recently acquired by Méliuz, among others. It’s not clear who will help 99 send Bitcoins to customers, but the possibility is promising for a company that has a large user base in the country.