Under-20 Brasileirão: Flamengo vs. Vasco ends in general confusion in Gávea | Brazilian under-20

Flamengo beat Vasco 3-0 in the return match of the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão U-20. The result classified the home team for the semifinal of the championship. But the game ended in confusion. As soon as the referee whistled the end, Juninho, from Vasco, went after Matheus França, author of two goals for Flamengo. After that, the other players got involved in the tumult, which narrowly missed moving to the club’s social areas in Gávea, where the confrontation took place.