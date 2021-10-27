Under-20 Brasileirão: Flamengo vs. Vasco ends in general confusion in Gávea | Brazilian under-20

Flamengo beat Vasco 3-0 in the return match of the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão U-20. The result classified the home team for the semifinal of the championship. But the game ended in confusion. As soon as the referee whistled the end, Juninho, from Vasco, went after Matheus França, author of two goals for Flamengo. After that, the other players got involved in the tumult, which narrowly missed moving to the club’s social areas in Gávea, where the confrontation took place.
The teams were separated by advertising boards, but some players crossed to the other side, starting a run-and-run and attempted aggression. Club security and staff tried to separate the conflict. People from outside the delegations, who watched the match from outside the field, also provoked it.
After a few minutes, the players were separated on either side of the pitch. Those from Vasco went to the dressing room, while those from Flamengo celebrated with the club’s gifts in the fence.
Highlights: Flamengo 3 x 0 Vasco for the return match of the Brasileirão U-20 quarterfinals
With the result, Flamengo will face São Paulo in the semifinal of the competition. The expectation now is for the publication of the summary and if there will be any punishment to the players for the confusion.