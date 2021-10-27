Understand why Real Madrid’s opponents in LaLiga are one of the ‘last romantics’ in European football

Osasuna visits Real Madrid this Wednesday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), by Laliga

This Wednesday, the Real Madrid receive the Osasuna, one of the big surprises of Laliga, at 4:30 pm (GMT), in a game valid for the 11th round of the Spanish Championship.

Current 6th place in the table, ahead of the Barcelona and just three points from the leader real society, the Pamplona club is considered one of the “last romantics” of European football.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna has Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+ this Wednesday (27), at 4:30 pm (GMT)

That’s because Osasuna is part of a select group of just four elite teams in Spain, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao: the of teams that have no owners and/or shareholders – something increasingly unusual in Europe, especially in England, France and Italy.

It explains: Osasuna, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao are the four teams from Laliga who have no shares, what makes it impossible for anyone to own the institution.. It is only possible to be a member, which entitles you to vote in assemblies, but not to be part of the association.

In these four teams, the president (who is obligatorily a member and is elected precisely by the voting members) cannot invest money out of his own pocket in the club, either through your personal assets or through any company you own.

Therefore, revenue must necessarily come from box office, TV rights, sponsors, merchandising and player sales, in addition to the social club itself.

It is impossible, therefore, for a billionaire anywhere in the world to buy any of these teams, since there are no shares to be traded.

In the case of Osasuna, the team has just over 20 thousand members, according to the last update published by the team, in July this year. The number is reasonably close to Athletico Bilbao, which currently has approximately 34,000 members.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​in turn, are much bigger in this regard. It is calculated that the blaugrans have about 150,000 members, while the meringues have something close to 100,000.

Ávila celebrates after scoring Osasuna over Granada EFE/Jesus Diges

See who the club owners are at Laliga

Alave: Group Avtibask SL

Madrid’s athletic: Gil Marin Family, Idan Ofer, Enrique Cerezo and group Wanda

Cadiz: Group Locos por el Balón SL

Celtic of Vigo: Group Corporate Ges SL

Elche: Christian Bragarnik

spanish: Group track

Getafe: Angel Torres Sánchez

Grenade: Group Daxian 2009 SL

raise: Group Cent Anys Foundation SL

Majorca: Robert Sarver

ray vallecano: Raúl Martín Presa

Real Betis: group of associates

real society: group of associates

Seville: Group Sevillistas de Nervión SA

Valence: Peter Lim

Villarreal: Fernando Roig

As can be seen from the list above, there are several clubs that are privately owned by tycoons, such as Elche, Getafe, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Villarreal.

There are also several clubs controlled by billionaire groups outside Europe, such as Espanyol (the group track is from China) and Grenada (group Daxian 2009 is formed by 12 companies founded in different tax havens).

There is also the case of Atlético de Madrid, which is divided into four owners, each with a percentage of shares: the Gil Marín and Cerezo families are Spanish, businessman Idan Ofer is from Israel and the group Wanda is from China.

Finally, Alavés, Cádiz, Levante, Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla have shares, but they were bought by a group of partners. In other words, the teams do have an owner, but in this case, it is an association of fans.

These groups may even decide to sell the team to a billionaire, if a proposal arrives. In 2015, for example, the association that controls the Valencia team refused the sale to tycoon Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns, a traditional NBA franchise.





Sarver, however, did not give up on having a team in LaLiga, and now owns Mallorca.