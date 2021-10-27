Unemployment drops to 13.2% in the quarter through August; group without a portfolio rises 23% in the year

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), released this Wednesday (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) .

The number shows an improvement from the 13.7% registered in the quarter through July, but 13.7 million people are still unemployed in the country.

In relation to the result of May, when the rate was 14.4%, the drop is 1.4 pp.

In relation to August of last year, when the unemployment rate was 14.4%, the drop is 1.3 points.

From June to August, the group of employed people gained 3.4 million people, an increase of 4%, to 90.2 million. This advance caused the level of occupancy to rise 2 percentage points in the period, to 50.9%.

In other words, more than half of the working-age population is employed in the country. In one year, the number of employed persons increased by 8.5 million people.

Occupation was driven by the increase of 1.1 million workers with a formal contract in the private sector, an increase of 4.2% in the group, which now totals 31 million people.

Informal jobs also advanced, with the expansion of self-employed work without a CNPJ and unregistered employment in the private sector. “In fact, this caused the informality rate to rise from 40% in the quarter ended in May to 41.1% in the quarter ended in August, totaling 37 million people”, highlights the IBGE.

Informal work includes workers without a formal contract (employees in the private sector or domestic workers), without CNPJ (employers or self-employed) or auxiliary family workers.

“A significant part of the occupation recovery is due to the advance of informality. In one year, the total employed population expanded by 8.5 million people, of which 6 million were informal workers”, explains IBGE’s Work and Income coordinator, Adriana Beringuy, in a press release.

The Institute also emphasizes that, although there has been a very strong growth in the period, the number of informal workers is still below the pre-pandemic level and the maximum recorded in the quarter closed in October 2019, when it reached 38.8 million people.

Employees without a formal contract grow 23% in the year

The number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector totaled 10.8 million people, an increase of 10.1% in the quarter. The group gained 987,000 workers.

In the annual comparison, the increase was higher, 23.3%, or 2 million people in the year. This variation is the largest in the historical series, in percentage and absolute terms, in the annual comparison, emphasizes the IBGE.

Self-employment continues to rise, up 4.3% from quarter to quarter — an increase of 1 million people in a group that now totals a record 25.4 million people.

Compared to the same quarter last year, this contingent increased 18.1%, which corresponds to 3.9 million more workers.

Average yield retreats

Despite the growth of the employed population in the quarter through August, the average real income of workers dropped 4.3% compared to the quarter ended in May and 10.2% in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 2,489.

“They were the biggest percentage drops in the historical series, in both comparisons. The mass of real income, which is the sum of all workers’ income, remained stable, reaching R$ 219.2 billion”, said the institute.

“The drop in income is showing that, although there is a greater number of employed people, in the various forms of insertion in the market and in various activities, this employed population is being paid with lower incomes. Occupation is growing, but with work income falling”, explains Beringuy.

Underutilized group retreats; underoccupied have a record

The contingent of underutilized people, those unemployed, underemployed due to insufficient hours worked or in the potential workforce, decreased by 5.5% in the quarterly comparison, to 31.1 million. As a result, the composite underutilization rate dropped 1.9 percentage points to 27.4%.

Considering only the number of underemployed workers — those who work fewer hours than they could work — there was a record 7.7 million people, an increase of 4.7%, with more than 343 thousand people in the period. Compared to the previous year, the indicator rose 29.2%, when there were 6 million people in this situation in the country.

Occupation advances in six of the ten economic activities

Occupancy growth in the quarter through August advanced in most groups of economic activities, highlighting the increase of 1.2 million workers in the trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (7.8%) and 578 thousand workers in the general industry (5.3%), said the IBGE

The only reduction was registered in public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (2.2%).

Compared to the same quarter last year, this growth was even more widespread, says the institute. Of the 10 activities, nine advanced in occupation, with emphasis on trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (1.7 million), construction (1.3 million) and industry (991 thousand).