Unemployment is 13.2% in August, but still reaches 13.7 million, says IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, but still reaches 13.7 million Brazilians, reported this Wednesday (27) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in July, the unemployment rate was at 13.7%, reaching 14.1 million people.

1 of 3 Unemployment rate – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1 Unemployment rate – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1

The number of employed persons was estimated at 90.2 million, which represents an increase of 4% compared to the previous moving quarter. That’s an additional 3.4 million.

“The level of employment rose 2 percentage points to 50.9%, which indicates that more than half of the population of working age is employed in the country. In one year, the number of employed persons increased by 8.5 million people” , highlighted the IBGE.

2 of 3 Evolution of the number of unemployed – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1 Evolution of the number of unemployed – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1

Occupation grows, but average income declines

The average real income of the worker was R$2,489 in the quarter ended in August, which corresponds to a reduction of 4.3% in 3 months and 10.2% in relation to the same quarter of last year.

According to IBGE, “these were the largest percentage drops in the historical series”, which began in 2012, in both comparisons.

The mass of real income, which is the sum of all workers’ income, remained stable, reaching R$219.2 billion.

“The drop in income is showing that, although there is a greater number of employed people, in the various forms of insertion in the market and in various activities, this employed population is being paid with lower incomes. Occupation is growing, but with work income falling”, said Adriana Beringuy.

Self-employment and housework set records

Self-employment continues on the rise and once again reached the record level of 25.4 million people, with an increase of 4.3% (more 1 million people) in 3 months. In relation to the same quarter of last year, the contingent advanced 3.9 million, an increase of 18.1%.

Domestic work increased 9.9% in the quarter, totaling 5.5 million people. Compared to the same period of the previous year, it grew 21.2%, an additional 965 thousand people. The quarterly and annual expansions were the largest in the entire historical series of occupation of domestic workers.

3 of 3 Self-employed – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1 Self-employed work – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1

Community residents face challenges to get a job

Although the labor market continues to be on a recovery path, economic indicators have shown a loss of breath in the economy in recent months.

The current expectation of the financial market for GDP is for a rise of 4.97% in 2021, after falling 4.1% last year. For 2022, however, projections have worsened and some analysts are already talking about a scenario of stagflation and even recession.

The worsening of expectations comes amid increased fiscal uncertainties after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed last week to “stick” the spending ceiling (mechanism that limits the increase of most expenses to the inflation of the previous year) to pay for Auxílio Brasil in 2022, the year of the presidential election.

The financial market also started to project an acceleration in the pace of increase in the basic interest rate. The expectation is that the Selic ends 2021 at 8.75%, and may reach double digits in 2022. High interest rates make investment for companies and consumption for families more difficult, hindering economic growth and the generation of a greater number of jobs.