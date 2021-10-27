Unemployment rate drops to 13.2% in August, IBGE points out, better-than-expected data

(Gabriel Ramos/Getty Images)

The unemployment rate went to 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) released on Wednesday (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The median expectation of the Refinitiv consensus was an unemployment rate of 13.4% in August, compared to 13.7% in July.

The rate dropped 1.4 percentage points compared to the quarter ended in May (14.6%) and had a drop of 1.3 pp against August 2020 (14.4%).

The unemployed population (13.7 million people) fell 7.7% (less 1.1 million people) compared to the quarter ended in May 2021 and was stable in the annual comparison.

The employed population (90.2 million people) grew 4.0% (more 3.5 million people) compared to the moving quarter ended in May and rose 10.4% (more 8.5 million) in the year. The level of employment (percentage of employed persons in the working age population), estimated at 50.9%, increased 2.0 pp in the quarter and 4.1 pp in the year.

The composite rate of underutilization (27.4%) dropped 1.9 pp in the quarter and retreated 3.2 pp in the annual comparison. The underutilized population (31.1 million people) fell in both comparisons: -5.5% (-1.8 million people) in the quarter and -6.6% (-2.2 million) in the year.

The underemployed population due to insufficient hours worked (7.7 million people) grew 4.7% (more 343 thousand people) in the quarter and rose 29.2% in the year.

The population outside the workforce (73.4 million) fell in both comparisons: -3.2% (down 2.4 million) in the quarter and -7.3% (less 5.8 million people) in the year .

The depressed population (5.3 million people) dropped 6.4% compared to the previous quarter (less 368 thousand people) and decreased 8.7% (less 508 thousand people) in the year. The percentage of discouraged or discouraged in the workforce (4.9%) dropped -0.4 pp in the quarter and 0.9 pp in the annual comparison.

The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector (excluding domestic workers) was 31.0 million people, increasing 4.2% (1.2 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 6.8% (2 .0 million) compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector (10.8 million) rose 10.1% (987 thousand people) in the quarter and 23.3% (2.0 million people) in the year, the biggest changes in the historical series , in percentage and absolute terms, in the annual comparison.

The number of self-employed workers (25.4 million people) was a record for the historical series, with increases of 4.3% (more 1.0 million people) in the quarter and 18.1% (3.9 million people) of people) in the annual comparison.

The number of employers (3.8 million) was stable in both comparisons.

The number of domestic workers (5.5 million) increased by 9.9% (another 497 thousand people) in the quarter and an increase of 21.2% (another 965 thousand people) in the year. The percentage and absolute changes in both comparisons were record high.

The informality rate was 41.1% of the employed population, or 37.1 million informal workers. In the previous quarter, the rate had been 40.0% and in the same quarter of 2020, 38.0%.

The usual real income (R$2,489) fell in both comparisons: -4.3% compared to the previous quarter and -10.2% compared to the same period in 2020. These were the largest percentage drops in the historical series, in both comparisons . The mass of usual real income (R$ 219.2 billion) was stable in both comparisons.

Vacancy rate – Brazil – 2012/2021

In the moving quarter from June to August 2021, the workforce (employed and unemployed), estimated at 103.8 million, increased 2.3% (more 2.3 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 8.8% % (more 8.4 million) compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The number of employers (3.8 million) showed stability in both comparisons.

The number of employees in the public sector (11.6 million people), which includes statutory and military personnel, decreased by 3.1% compared to the previous quarter and remained stable against the same quarter of the previous year.

Among the groupings of activities, compared to the previous quarter, there were increases in: General Industry (5.3%, or more 578 thousand people), Construction (10.0%, or more 620 thousand people), Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (7.8%, or more 1.2 million people), Transport, storage and mail (4.9%, or more 215 thousand people), Accommodation and food (10.2%, or more 424 thousand people ) and Domestic services (9.7%, or over 495 thousand people).

There was a reduction in the group of Public Administration, Defense, Social Security, Education, Human Health and Social Services (2.2%, or less 367 thousand people).

(with IBGE News Agency)

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related