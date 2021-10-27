Unemployment rate drops to 13.2% in the quarter until August – 10/27/2021 – Market

The unemployment rate in Brazil retreated to 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, informed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Wednesday (27).

In the previous quarter, until May, the rate was 14.6%. In the same period of 2020 (June to August), it was 14.4%.

With the new result, the number of unemployed was estimated at 13.7 million. Data are from Pnad Contínua (National Survey by Continuous Household Sample).

According to official statistics, a worker is considered unemployed when he is not working and continues to look for new opportunities, with or without a formal contract or CNPJ.

The unemployment rate was slightly below the level expected by the market. Analysts consulted by Bloomberg agency projected an indicator of 13.4% in the quarter through August.

The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector was 31 million people, increasing 4.2% (1.2 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 6.8% (2.0 million) compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector (10.8 million) rose 10.1% (987 thousand people) in the quarter and 23.3% (2.0 million people) in the year, the biggest changes in the historical series , in percentage and absolute terms, in the annual comparison.

The number of self-employed workers (25.4 million people) was a record in the historical series, with increases of 4.3% (more one million people) in the quarter and 18.1% (3.9 million people). people) in the annual comparison.

The arrival of the pandemic, in 2020, hit the labor market fully. With the restrictions and the stoppage of companies, there was a destruction of vacancies in different sectors, and more Brazilians were forced to look for a job.

In the view of analysts, the consistent improvement of the staff depends largely on the performance of the service sector.

This segment, the main employer in the country, suffered from the restrictions in the crisis because it gathers activities dependent on the circulation of customers.

Bars, restaurants, hotels and events are examples of services impaired by the coronavirus. The activities now have more positive expectations due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

However, the heating of the economy as a whole, necessary for the improvement of the labor market, is jeopardized by a series of difficulties.

Market Sheet Receive in your email what is most important in the economy; open to non-subscribers.

Analysts’ concern with the macroeconomic scenario gained strength last week.

The reason was the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party) to circumvent the spending ceiling to pay the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, among other expenses, such as parliamentary amendments.

The fiscal noise has already brought down projections for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) next year. Itaú Unibanco, for example, started to estimate recession in 2022, with a drop of 0.5% in GDP. The previous forecast was for an advance of 0.5%.

This contraction in economic activity should lead the country to an unemployment rate of 13.3% at the end of next year, the bank reported on Monday (25). The brand is greater than that previously projected by Itaú (12.6%).