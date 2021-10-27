United States issues first passport for non-binary people: gender ‘X’

WASHINGTON — The United States announced on Wednesday that it has issued the first passport with an “X” in the gender description. The measure aims to include non-binary people, who do not identify themselves as male or female.

Travel:With the US open, consulates resume scheduling new visas for Brazilians

The State Department, the equivalent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brazil, reported that this option will also be available in early 2022 for both passports and birth certificates for Americans abroad.

“With this measure, I want to underscore the State Department’s commitment to promoting freedom, dignity and equality for all people, including LGBTQI+,” spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Unusual: Missing person on trail in the US does not answer calls from the rescue team because he does not recognize the number

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised in June that he would carry out the change after solving technological hurdles that still impeded implementation. Before today’s announcement, the agency had already allowed the applicant to select the gender in the document. Before the reforms, it was necessary to present a medical report if the person decided to check an option other than the one registered on the birth certificate.

According to the Employers’ Network for Diversity of Inclusion, headquartered in London, England, at least 11 countries have already adopted the measure, with the option “X” or “other” in the passport. Among them, Argentina, Canada and Germany.