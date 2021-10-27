US Approves Pfizer Covid Vaccine for Children Age 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), equivalent to Anvisa in the United States, decided to approve the application of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Of the 18 members of the body’s panel, 17 voted in favor, and one abstained.

Now, the country is awaiting authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin administering doses to children. The FDA’s decision was made after a meeting that lasted nearly a day and analyzed the risk and benefit of vaccines for this population.

Doubts were raised about the rare adverse effects in children, but experts decided that it is the parents who must make the decision about vaccine application. It was decided that the immunizing agent will not be mandatory for this age group

“I think we need the immunizer as a tool in our arsenal for children at high risk, for equality purposes, and for relatives who really want to protect their children. In the long run, there are many implications for the functioning of schools,” said Mark Sawyer, one of the panel members, before joining the meeting.

What is known about adolescent vaccination against Covid-19

Experts believe that although children are not in the highest risk group for Covid-19, they can catch the disease and pass it on to others. Data were also presented that show the increase in the number of people in this age group who have been infected in recent months.

smaller dose

According to Pfizer, children should receive a lower dose of the vaccine, which can be more than 90% effective against the symptomatic disease. The formula’s ability to prevent transmission of the virus was not analyzed, but the pharmacist believes that, based on the comparison with other ages, it is “reasonable to expect some reduction in transmission”.

According to the US government, after formal authorization from the FDA and CDC, 15 million reduced doses will be delivered and application can begin as early as the first week of November.