US Embassy Announces New Seats for Visa Issues in 2021; see what to do

GONÇALVES (MG) – The Embassy of the United States announced this Tuesday (26), that it will open new vacancies for the issuance of visas this year. According to the agency, demand is high and employees at the country’s embassy, ​​in Brasília, and at the consulates are going to work to vent the repressed demand.

“The US Embassy and Consulates know that many people are awaiting their visa interviews, and we are working hard to help them as quickly as possible,” the agency said through its social media.

The US diplomatic representation does not disclose the length of the queue for obtaining visas. But the official interview calendar did not have dates available until December 2022.

According to the Embassy, ​​applicants should follow the visa scheduling website to check the availability of vacancies for interviews. Another tip is to follow the social networks of the Embassy and consulates for new information about the process.

Brazilians who want a visa also need to advance all documentation and payment of the visa fee, before the interview stage. Resuming service also includes renewing the document.

Visa issue schedules were discontinued in May 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic—the US leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths and has closed its borders to tourists and foreigners as a result.

It was only in May of this year that the issuance of the document began to be partially provided to students, journalists and people who presented exceptions of national interest.

The general reopening of the American borders will take place from November 8th, when foreigners immunized against Covid-19 of any nationality, including Brazilians, will be able to return to the country.

Rule

This Monday (25), the White House announced that foreigners under the age of 18 will not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country. This rule was most expected by couples with young children who are going to destinations like Orlando, where the Disney parks are located, for the school holidays at the end of the year.

For adults, entry will only be allowed with proof of full immunization: two or a single dose (from Janssen) of one of the vaccines authorized by the FDA (Anvisa Americana) or WHO (World Health Organization) —situation of all vaccines available in Brazil (Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Janssen and CoronaVac).

The Ministry of Health issues the “vaccine passport”, with information on the immunization of Brazilians, also in English, through the Connect SUS platform. Click here for more information.

Among the small ones, the new rules say they will have to submit negative tests for the coronavirus before boarding. The period for taking the tests changes if the child or adolescent is alone or accompanied on the trip.

If you are accompanied by an adult, the test that detects the presence of the coronavirus in the body must be done within three days prior to boarding. In the case of a solitary trip, the minor may submit an exam taken one day before the flight.

Entry will also be allowed for foreigners who have been immunized with different vaccines. The mixture of doses was authorized by health authorities, including in Brazil, to speed up vaccination campaigns in the absence of specific immunizers.

In this case, the tourist who received the first dose of AstraZeneca and completed the vaccination cycle with Pfizer’s immunizing agent will be able to enter the United States. But the detail is: tourists with cross immunization will only get a visa if they use vaccines approved by regulatory bodies.

exceptional cases

The White House also released a list of groups of people who will not need to present proof of vaccination to access the country from 8 October.

Exceptionally, people who are already participating in clinical trials for the development of substances, vaccines or technologies against Covid-19 are covered; who has medical contraindications that prevent the use of vaccine to inoculate the coronavirus; people with emergency travel or whose displacement is justified on humanitarian grounds — in the latter two cases, admission will have to be made with a letter written by the government of Joe Biden.

All persons eligible for exceptional cases will have to submit negative tests for Covid-19 also 24 hours before the flight.

It is not yet known when visa application interviews will resume at the US Embassy in Brasília and at the country’s consulates located in São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Recife.

airline plans

The airlines have already announced new plans for routes connecting Brazil to the United States. Starting in December, Latam Airlines will resume its operations from Brazil to Orlando with three weekly flights from Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos (SP).

Two other company routes will be heated up: the one between Guarulhos-Miami will jump from 3 to 4 flights a week from November. In December, the same route will have, in all, seven weekly flights. The Guarulhos-New York operation will also increase from 3 to 7 flights a week.

Gol (GOLL4) said that the best dates for flights to the US are planned “from the second half of 2022”, but without disclosing the operations, which “are still being planned”.

Before the pandemic, the airline had flights to the United States from Manaus (AM), with weekly departures to Orlando; and from Brasília, with weekly flights to Miami. “The company wants to resume the offer of flights to the United States with operations to Miami and Orlando”, he added to the InfoMoney. “It is already possible to say that initially the flights will depart from the hub in Brasília”.

Azul (AZUL4) has five weekly flights to the USA. The company had already announced that it was “ready to increase its flight offer.” In July of this year, Azul promoted an action in which it sold 600 tickets at discounted prices so that customers could use them on the first flights after the reopening of the US border for the entry of Brazilians.

Report from InfoMoney showed that Brazilians with recent plans to travel to the US will have to do financial juggling, such as shortening the length of stay in the country, because of the unfavorable exchange rate.

The commercial dollar has closed well above R$5 due to internal and external instabilities.

About 2.1 million Brazilians went to the United States in 2019, according to a report by the US National Department of Travel and Tourism. It is the second most sought after international destination in Brazil, only behind Argentina.

