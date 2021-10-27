US government bans China Telecom from operating in the country

The United States has barred a large Chinese state telecommunications company from operating in the country for reasons of national security – a move that threatens to further heighten tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The US Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday (26) it had ordered China Telecom to discontinue US services within 60 days, citing findings that the company’s US subsidiary “is subject to government exploitation, influence and control. Chinese”.

The company is also “very likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures, subject to independent judicial oversight.”

The FCC’s move comes from a long-running dispute with China Telecom, which has operated in the United States for nearly two decades. The agency said it gave the company an opportunity last December to refute concerns about its presence in the United States, but that China Telecom did not.

China Telecom did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNN Business. A spokesman for the US subsidiary told Reuters the FCC decision was “disappointing”.

“We plan to pursue all available options while continuing to serve our customers,” said the spokesperson.

The company’s main activity is in China. It says it has around 370 million mobile customers.

China Telecom does not divide its customers by region. Its US subsidiary was incorporated in 2002, and the company claims to provide services to companies and carriers between the Americas and China.

This is not the first time China Telecom has been targeted by US punitive actions.

In January, the New York Stock Exchange announced it would delist three Chinese telecommunications stocks – including China Telecom – to comply with an executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump. The order banned Americans from investing in companies that the US government suspects are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Since then, China Telecom has stopped trading in the United States. Hong Kong-listed stocks fell 0.7% on Wednesday.

In recent years, the US has targeted other big Chinese companies with sanctions. Trump in 2019 banned US companies from using telecommunications equipment from sources that the administration considers threats to national security – an order that directly impacted Chinese company Huawei, a major global telecommunications equipment supplier.

Huawei has long called it a private company that operates independently of the Chinese government, but the United States has accused the company of posing a threat to national security.

Although President Joe Biden adopted a different tone with Beijing than his bold and outspoken predecessor, US-China relations have not significantly improved.

Indeed, tensions rose recently after Biden said the United States was committed to coming to Taiwan’s defense if the autonomous island were under attack from China.

The comments seemed to contrast with the stated US policy of “strategic ambiguity” towards Taiwan, although the White House said there was no change in policy.

China’s Foreign Ministry, however, warned hours after the comments that the United States should not send “any wrong signals to separatist forces for Taiwan’s independence.”

Although the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, Beijing considers the island an “inseparable part” of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to use force, if necessary, to prevent the island from formally declaring independence.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)