US makes another attempt in British justice to obtain the extradition of Julian Assange

After a first failed attempt, the US government returns to the charge this Wednesday (27) in the British court to try to obtain the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, sued by Washington for the massive leak of confidential documents.

After spending seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and two and a half years in the maximum security prison in Belmarsh, the 50-year-old Australian, considered by his supporters a victim of attacks on freedom of expression, has taken a big step towards his freedom in January.

British judge Vanessa Baraitser at the time rejected Washington’s extradition request, alleging that there was a risk of Assange committing suicide. In the United States, he faces a sentence of 175 years in prison. .

In her appeal, Washington questions the reliability of an expert who testified on Assange’s behalf about the fragility of his current mental health.

In fact, psychiatrist Michael Kopelman acknowledged that he deceived justice by “hiding” the fact that his client became a father during his confinement at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

This appeal, which will last for two days, is one of Washington’s last recourses. If it fails, only the British Supreme Court will remain.

In case of victory, it will not be the end of the case, which will go to another court that will have to judge the merits.

Assange, who has the support of several press freedom organizations, is wanted by the United States for espionage after the publication of some 700,000 confidential military and diplomatic documents.

He was detained by British police in April 2019 after spending seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he took refuge while free on bail. He feared extradition to the United States, or to Sweden, whose courts denounced him for rape. Since then, these charges have been dropped.

After visiting him on Saturday, his partner, Stella Moris, said he is “very bad”.

“Julian would not survive an extradition. That is the judge’s conclusion,” continued Moris, considering the possibility of reversing the non-extradition decision “terrifying”.

know more

+ Video: Carrefour salesman humiliated by manager while cleaning floors



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence