US mall shooting leaves at least two dead and four injured

Man acted alone and was captured by the police after what happened on Monday afternoon

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Shooting at a mall took place in the early afternoon of this Monday



One shooting recorded at 1:50 pm (local time / 4:50 pm Brasília time) this Monday, 25, at a mall in Boise, Idaho, in U.S, left at least two people dead and four injured. According to local police, the suspect has been arrested and they are still looking for new victims. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee commented that when officers arrived at the scene, they exchanged fire with the suspect. “There was an exchange of fire that followed shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer being injured as well as the suspect being arrested,” Lee said in a press release. “We cannot, at this point, speak with any motivation behind this,” said the police chief. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean urged the public and the media to give the victims and their families privacy while dealing with the trauma of the shooting.

She thanked the police and rescuers. “Lots of people found themselves in a situation they never would have or should have expected,” McLean said, praising shopkeepers and others at the mall for reacting ‘so quickly to take care of the people there.’ “You showed in a difficult and chaotic time how much you care and what you are willing to do to support and care for strangers,” he added.