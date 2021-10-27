US re-issues visas for Brazilians and opens new vacancies for 2021 | World

You U.S they go resume The visa issuance for Brazilians , announced this Tuesday (26) to U.S. Embassy in Brasilia.

There will be new openings for appointment scheduling later this year, but the waiting list for appointments should “increase a lot”, he said Antonio Agone, head of the consular section of the American embassy. Interviews will resume from November 8th.

“We are doing everything possible to increase availability, but the queue can increase and, when we open new vacancies, decrease. It is important that the person always goes back to the scheduling system,” he said.

The issuance of new visas has been practically interrupted since May 2020, due to the pandemic gives Covid-19. With the advance of the disease in Brazilian territory, the Americans established restrictions for travelers coming from the country – including the prohibition of entry for those who had passed through Brazil in the last two weeks before entering the United States.

To enter the US during the pandemic, Brazilians who had a valid visa had to fulfill a 14-day period in a third country that was not subject to US restrictions, such as Mexico.

Until Monday (25), according to the American authorities, it was not possible to schedule an interview for the 2021 visa due to lack of vacancies. Brazilian citizens could choose dates in 2022 or even in subsequent years, but there was no guarantee that the schedules would be respected.

According to Agone and Tobias Bradfort, spokesperson gives diplomatic mission, the expectation is to give way to this dammed queue. Neither, however, estimated the length of the queue.

“Starting on November 8th, the process of applying for a visa or renewal will be regularized, as it was before the pandemic. We know that the queue to apply for a visa can be very long, so it is very important for everyone to understand that if If you’re thinking of traveling, it’s better to apply for a visa now. It’s better to have a visa in hand so you don’t risk losing money on the ticket.”

Agnone and Bradfort further detailed the new requirements for entry into the United States, which will also be valid from November 8th: it will be necessary to present a proof of vaccination against covid-19 before boarding — the immunizing approved by the US health authorities and the WHO (World Health Organization), which covers all types of vaccines applied in Brazil — with the exception of those under 18 years of age, and it will also be necessary to do test for illness before boarding.