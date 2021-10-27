Valve reveals Steam Sales dates to early 2022

If you’re looking for discounts on PC games, Valve has announced its Steam Sales for the rest of the year.

While sales dates are usually kept a secret until the event, the leaks have warned aspiring PC gamers for years. And it looks like Valve has decided it’s no longer worth keeping sales confidential.

The next Sale, Steam Halloween Sale, starts Thursday (28) and runs until Monday (11/01). You can see a full list of upcoming issues below:

Steam Halloween Sale: 10/28 – 11/01, 2021

Steam Autumn Sale: 10/24 – 10/30, 2021

Steam Winter Sale: 10/22, 2021 – January 5, 2022

Read more: Valve announces Steam Deck, company console; see details

Steam Sales is a great way to stock up on your games, even for enthusiasts planning to own a Steam Deck. Valve’s new handheld gaming device will go on sale later this year.

The Epic Games store is also having a Halloween sale that is already on air. The rival Steam store also added achievements recently.

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

