‘Vampire fish’ from the dinosaur era is photographed in river | Curiosities | Online Diary

An animal that has lived since the time of the dinosaurs has been sighted in Australia. The detail is that the last appearance of this animal was 20 years ago. Lucky to make the rare record was Sean Blocksidge, tour guide in Margaret River, Australia.

The animal is a lamprey, a jawless eel-like creature that evolved millions of years ago. It also earned the nickname “vampire fish” for feeding on the blood of its prey. The information is from The Mirror newspaper.

Sean, 49, said the mission is matched by looking for the Yeti or the Loch Ness Monster. He says he has heard local legends about lampreys migrating to nearby waterfalls. After 20 years of research, he managed to find one for the first time.

“It was a surreal moment. I had heard so many stories from veterans about how lampreys used to migrate by the thousands through waterfalls. But we haven’t seen them in our Margaret River system for over a decade,” Sean said. “I’m on the river every day, rounding up, with canoes and always hoping to find one, but today was my lucky day” he celebrated.

“Yes, I was excited to hear that they are still here,” reported the tour guide.

Sean found the species in Yalgardup ​​Falls, where he guided a group of tourists and they decided to stop by to reflect on Aboriginal and European history.

Animal has blue eyes and is endangered | Pen News / Sean Blockside

“I looked at the water and it looked like a long blue tube, in the shallow end. It felt a little strange as we didn’t put any garbage in the river. I went down to take a closer look and found another half dozen ‘tubes’ trying to climb the waterfall”, recalls the guide, who was surprised to see that it was the species of pouch lamprey he had been looking for for 20 years.

He added: “The tour group was thrilled. They quickly realized the importance of seeing them once we explained how rare they were.”

The pouch lamprey spends its childhood in fresh water, before migrating downstream to the sea, where it spends its adult life feeding on other fish.

Later, they return to rivers to spawn and die.

Lamprey spotted by Sean | Pen News / Sean Blockside

According to Sean, “They look like an eel. They have a horrible dinosaur-like mouth full of teeth that snap. But overall, they’re very pretty creatures with iridescent blue eyes, pretty obvious gills and a long, slender body.” , he added.

Lampreys are at risk of extinction due to climate change and increased salinity in the waters where they breed, according to Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC.

“They are living dinosaurs and have been around for over 200 million years, but they are facing serious problems with climate change. Our river system has dried up by more than 20% in the last two decades and this is believed to be affecting its population. Interestingly, it was a very rainy winter this year and the lampreys obviously knew it was a good year to migrate to the system again,” explained Sean.