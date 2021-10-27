‘Vampire fish’ from the dinosaur era is seen for the first time in 20 years

Known as “vampire fish” for having a mouth full of teeth and being a bloodsucker, the lamprey is a species that exists even before the age of the dinosaurs. It had been 20 years since the animal had been seen, and this week an Australian tour guide not only spotted a single “vampire fish” but found six at once. The information is from The Mirror.

Sean Blocksidge, 49, works as a tour guide in Margaret River, Australia. He had heard rumors about lampreys migrating to local waterfalls, but no one had ever seen them.

The guide was at a waterfall doing his work when he looked at the water and saw a “very large blue tube” in the shallow end. He was surprised, since people do not throw garbage in the waters of Margaret River. “I took a closer look and ended up discovering half a dozen more ‘blue tubes’. They were lampreys,” he said.

“It was a surreal moment. I had heard so many stories from older people about how lampreys migrated in their thousands through waterfalls, but we hadn’t seen them in our ecosystem for many years. I’m on the river every day with the canoe, always hoping to find a lamprey. It was my lucky day,” Sean commented.

Also according to the Australian, the tour group that was with him was thrilled to see the rare creatures. “When I explained the story of the lampreys, they quickly realized the importance of that moment.”

Lampreys are eel-like creatures. They evolved millions of years ago and have a reputation for drinking the blood of their prey. As “children”, they live in fresh water and then migrate downstream to the sea, where they spend their adult lives feeding on other fish. Finally, they return to the rivers to spawn and die.

