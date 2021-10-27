Varginha City Hall pronounces on the UPA and states that there are patients on stretchers in the corridors awaiting hospitalization

The Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Varginha became the target of complaints this week. This after a visit by three councilors to the site last weekend; Dandan do Mercadinho, Cristóvão Vilas Boas and Bebeto do Posto were inspecting the unit on Saturday (23), and stated their indignation at the delay in attendance and overcrowding.

Through a note sent to Varginha Online this Tuesday night (27), the City Hall commented on the case, saying that it knew that the UPA registered an increase in the demand for care and exposing the situation of the place, where several patients are awaiting vacancies for admissions to hospitals in the city.

“It is known that, in addition to the normal demand of patients who seek emergency care for different cases, today, the UPA is the only place to care for flu syndrome in the city and, therefore, the demand for care has increased considerably. respective day mentioned above, there were patients who, despite having already been seen, needed to wait at the reception for the release of the results of tests requested by the doctor in consultation”, he explained.

According to the City Hall, according to statistical data, comparing the number of assistances in June and July in relation to September and October, there was an increase of 4,000 assistances/month. In addition, several patients are waiting for vacancies in the hospital network, some even on stretchers in the corridors. The City Hall also asked for special attention to the city’s hospitals, which release vacancies and help so that the UPA does not become overcrowded.

“Today, October 26, 2021, we have 25 hospitalized patients awaiting a vacancy in the hospital network and, of these patients, five are on stretchers in the corridor. It is essential, therefore, that the Hospital Network provides greater assistance, freeing vacancies for the UPA don’t get overcrowded with patients awaiting admissions,” quoted the City Hall.

Photo: Submitted by reader (exclusive)

Note from the Municipality of Varginha in full

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, councilors Cristóvão Vilas Boas, Bebeto do Posto and Dandan do Mercadinho attended the Emergency Care Unit – UPA, in Varginha, in order to inspect the site and claimed to be indignant with the services.

It is known that, in addition to the normal demand of patients who seek emergency care for different cases, today, the UPA is the only place to care for the flu syndrome in the city and, therefore, the demand for care has increased considerably.

In addition, on the respective day mentioned above, there were patients who, despite having already been seen, had to wait at the reception for the release of the test results requested by the doctor in consultation.

There was still a large number of patients awaiting a vacancy in the Hospital Network, more specifically, 30 inpatients waiting for beds in hospitals. It is essential, therefore, that the Hospital Network provides greater assistance, freeing up vacancies so that the UPA does not become overcrowded with patients awaiting admissions.

According to statistical data, comparing the number of assistances in June and July in relation to September and October, we had an increase of 4,000 assistances/month.

Today, October 26, 2021, we have 25 hospitalized patients awaiting a vacancy in the hospital network and, of these patients, five are on stretchers in the corridor.

Regarding the problem of lack of labor alleged by councilors, Human Resources has already been asked to hire new professionals. We are therefore awaiting their return so that they can be called.

Finally, we clarify that due to the demobilization of the structures of the COVID-19 centers, and the UPA being the only place for COVID care, although reduced, but it is also a factor of increased flow at the site.

IMPORTANT TO EMPHASIZE TO THE POPULATION, THAT NOTWITHSTANDING, THE MUNICIPALITY THROUGH THE HEALTH SECRETARIAT, UPA BOARD, AND THE ENTIRE SUS MUNICIPAL NETWORK, KEEPS STRICT SURVEILLANCE, SO THAT EVERYONE HAS THE BEST AND FASTEST SERVICE WITHIN THE REMUNICATION.

User testimonials

Through social networks, many users of the Varginha Emergency Care Unit spoke about the case, some giving important statements in relation to the service provided at the location. Check some below:

“I was there on that day (the councilor’s visit). It didn’t take long for the medical care, but the medication, in my case that I had high blood pressure, took two hours and twenty minutes to receive medication. And when they called me, I told Nurse, thank God they called me because I had a lot of nausea and a headache. And she told me, thank you very much that I found your file here, because you could stay up to six hours to receive medication. Not happy, she entered the ward of the nurses and said to her co-worker: These people think they’re in a hotel. I was outraged with their attitude, not to mention that there were people waiting for medication since 10 am and it was already after 2 pm. Councilors saw the consultation files and this same nurse would come to where the medication sheets are, she would look and say: well, you’ve arrived at such time, you can wait a little longer, you too, you too, I’m going to medicate this one. And when the councilors arrived, they were still at the reception, this one and the nurse used to say: tell them to come in here and chat with me; the other said: there are patients saying they are going to call the EPTV, let me call, I’ll smile to look good in the photos. I am a UPA user, I have never come across two nurses so poorly educated in my life. As for the other nurses, always with great attention and dedication. I really hope that there are improvements for everyone, for employees and for users, as we depend on the UPA”, stated Deia Biancasteli, who witnessed the visit of the councilors.

“The other day I stayed with my mother from Saturday to Sunday there, with respiratory failure; there are too many patients for few employees and the worst thing, it wears out both parties, those who wait for care and the professionals who have to work hard to handle everything! “, quoted Maira Becati.

“Actually, I was on Sunday, inhumane two female employees giving bed baths to the men’s nurse, there were six of them, only two took baths alone. Changing bed linen, putting diapers, making bandages. A human factory, not to mention an aggressive patient, speaking his name ugly for poor nursing technicians. Maybe the technicians’ salaries, lack of manpower,” commented Rosana de Souza.

“The service at the UPA is precarious, yes, but many people come from other cities also to consult or hospitalize in the UPA. What they need is to build one or two more units of the UPA in Varginha and leave the hospitals for hospitalization and assistance to the injured”, said Marcelo Carvalho.

“The service at the UPA is really terrible. Doctors are even afraid to put their hands to examine us! Besides, it is not always possible to leave the neighborhood you live in and go to Padre Vitor to be seen. I think it’s absurd to have only one place like this one of emergency care in a huge city like this! It’s past time for the Bom Pastor Hospital to come back to assist the patients closest to the Bom Pastor neighborhood! Central Polyclinic and other UBS are lacking simple medicines and that not every population can buy! There’s a list huge in the pharmacy of medicines that are lacking”, commented Wellington Paulo.

“It’s horrible, I spent the week coming and going with my son and the doctors aren’t giving proper attention to the care, 13 days for a diagnosis”, quoted Ellen Aparecida.