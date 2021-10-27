Vasco beats Dynamo Minsk and guarantees 3rd place in the Sand Soccer Mundialito | sand football

Vasco da Gama secured third place in the Beach Soccer Mundialito by beating Dinamo Minsk by 10 to 6 in the dispute for third place. Absolute highlight for Bokinha. The Vasco captain scored four of the 10 goals.

1 of 1 Vasco Beach Soccer x Dinamo Minsk — Photo: Publicity Vasco Beach Soccer x Dinamo Minsk — Photo: Publicity

This is Vasco’s fifth participation in Mundialito and in all of them he finished in the first three places of the tournament. He was champion in 2011, in the first edition, runner-up in 2015 and third place in 2012, 2013 and 2021.

Vasco started playing loose. Jordan hit a beautiful bike, but the Dynamo Minsk goalkeeper saved it with his foot. On the second opportunity, he had no way of defending. Josep received a raised ball and released a first-rate Bludger in the drawer to open the score for Cruz-Maltino.

At 8 minutes of the 1st time – Josep opens the scoring for Vasco with a strong long shot

The cariocas still had another good move with Benjamin Jr., but the end of the first half was one of few emotions.

The second half started at an accelerated pace. There were three goals in nine seconds, all of them on the ball. First Bokinha hit a kick to put Vasco with two goals ahead on the scoreboard.

In the sequence, Dinamo Minsk shirt 18, Chaikouski, kicked on the way out, the ball swerved into the top scorer’s pile and entered Bobô’s angle. The answer was immediate. Once again on the ball, Bokinha hit a bludger and again opened the gap.

Even in the first minute, the Belarus team dropped back. Ryabko, taking a free kick, made Minsk’s second. And the dead ball once again punished the Vasco team. Another foul near the area and once again Ryabko released the left-hander to tie the match: 3 to 3. All that, in less than a minute and a half into the second period.

After a beautiful exchange of passes, Mauricinho scores Vasco’s fifth goal

Benjamin Jr. was the one who put Vasco back in front. In a rehearsed move, shirt 11 took the volley ball and placed it in the net: 4 to 3. Mauricinho widened the difference, taking a first-class jump and putting it in the right corner.

Rain of goals and Vasco’s triumph

Cruz-Maltino followed at a fast pace in the third half. Also in the first half, Josep Jr. swung into the goal after a corner kick. 20 seconds later, goalkeeper Vasilev shot from a distance and Jordan, with his header, made it 7-3.

Dynamo’s response was immediate. Out, ball raised to Novikau, who caught it first. The kick swerved into the sand and was at Vasilev’s angle. But the reaction did not last. After a foul on the defense field, Benjamin Jr. kicked the grazing ball, which it deflected into the mound and tricked the goalkeeper into returning the difference to four goals.

Josep takes advantage of a corner kick and scores Vasco’s sixth

With 9 minutes to go, Bokach won a split by Mauricinho and hit Vasilev’s angle. The ball hit the crossbar and entered close to the line, making the game 8-5 for Vasco. With a penalty, Bokinha scored the 9th goal from Vasco. Chaikouski further reduced the gap to 9-6, but not enough.