Verstappen explains Hamilton’s ‘hunt’ in the US and says: “It was exciting”

Max Verstappen alongside Lewis Hamilton in Austin (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

It’s true that Lewis Hamilton had an impressive start at the US GP, but from what happened after that in the Circuit of the Americas race, Red Bull’s pit stop strategy caught Mercedes on the counterfoot, which even tried on the final stretch. , but did not prevent Max Verstappen from winning his eighth victory in 2021. Asked about the ‘hunt’ of Lewis Hamilton in the race, the Dutchman explained that it was not easy, especially as he has already been in the same position as the seven-time champion throughout the year.

“I think I’ve been in this position before, where you’re in the lead with worn tires, or the other way around, where you’re trying to get closer,” Verstappen told a news conference. “I just tried to do the best I could, trying to be consistent and find grip without damaging the tyre too much. It wasn’t easy, but it made everything, in the end, really exciting,” he added.

Hamilton failed to outline an overtaking attempt over Verstappen in the US (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

In relation to the other races, Verstappen refers, for example, to the events in Bahrain, Spain and France. There was, in these three stages, a great dispute between the two drivers, who opted for different strategies and who did better — or worse — in relation to tire management: In France, the owner of the RB16B #33 guaranteed the race, but in the others two stages, Hamilton won the fight.

And, in Austin, it was precisely the care with the tires that made Max triumph, in addition to taking the pressure with all his physical strength. He admits that the medium tires had better performance compared to the hard ones, but it was possible to withstand the pressure, after the early stop of Red Bull on the 11th lap.

“We tried to stay close and it seemed that with the medium tire we had a very good pace, because I could be less than 1s away, ie with the DRS active. Once we got to the hard tyre, it felt like we didn’t have that much pace, which was a bit worrying. But even so, we managed to hold on. Of course, the first stop was very early, but luckily it worked”, he concluded.

With the victory, the energy drink brand driver extended his lead advantage to 287.5 points, 12 goals behind Lewis Hamilton. In the Constructors’ World Championship, Mercedes is ahead with 460.5, but only 23 behind Red Bull, which adds up to 437.5.