Very rare giant owl is sighted after 150 years – SoCientífica

After 150 long years, the eagle owl Shelley (Bubo shelleyi) returned to the public eye this week, making its long-awaited appearance in Ghana.

the amazing giant owl

Dubbed the “holy grail” of giant owls, the species has been lurking in the shadows of the African rainforests for the past 150 years. As a result, it has not been seen since the 1870s.

While this is not to say that she was not seen by human eyes at the time, this sighting is very significant as it gave scientists a great opportunity to conduct an impromptu photo shoot with brilliant results.

Even though they are large, birds are well camouflaged for arboreal life, so it would be easy to lose them.

This particular individual did not go unnoticed by Dr Joseph Tobias of the Life Sciences Department at Imperial College London and freelance ecologist Dr Robert Williams, who managed to obtain a suitable profile photo.

“It was so big that at first we thought it was an eagle,” Dr. Tobias said in a statement. “Fortunately he perched on a low branch and when we lifted our binoculars our jaw dropped. There are no other owls in the rainforests of Africa that big.”

The only photos taken of species other than this one include some grainy photos of a captive bird, taken in 1975 at the Antwerp Zoo, and a “pixelated bubble” captured in Congo in 2005, which is not actually Shelley’s eagle owl.

A sensational discovery

The bird is huge and contrasts a lot with the pile of data about the species, which is quite small. It was first described in 1872, with few sightings, which are still unconfirmed.

Therefore, the last apparition is a very exciting sighting among the bird community.

“This is a sensational discovery,” said Dr Nathaniel Annorbah of the Ghana University of Environment and Sustainable Development. “We’ve been looking for this mysterious bird in the western plains for years, so finding it here in the ridgetop forests of the Eastern Region is a big surprise.”

The photo was able to confirm the identity of the giant owl, as the bird displays its characteristic features, including distinct black eyes, a yellow beak and its large size.

The species is the most vulnerable to extinction, its main threat being habitat degradation due to human activity.

Its population is estimated at a few thousand members. Now, then, people hope that the owl’s appearance will spark more efforts to save the species.