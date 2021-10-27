Video: Athlete is stabbed after alleged fight over flour in Amazonas | Sport



Video: Athlete is stabbed after alleged fight for flour in Amazonas – Photo: Reproduction

Published 10/26/2021 19:48 | Updated 10/26/2021 7:55 PM

Rio – One of the CDC Manicoré/Novo Aripuanã players was stabbed during an alleged fight for flour during lunch in an accommodation in the Vila Olímpica do Amazonas, part of the Amazonas High Performance Foundation (Faar). The information is from the “GE” portal.

The team was one of the participants in the Serie B of Amazonense 2021, but had a bad campaign, with five defeats in five matches and a WO for abandonment in the sixth round of the tournament. The team had several off-field problems, in addition to the case where the player is stabbed in the barracks after an alleged fight over flour.

According to the calculation of the portal “GE”, the leader named Douglas would have taken the flour that came in the food of the athlete known as Duran and started the discussion. On occasion, the director took a knife and stabbed the player. The fight would have happened on October 20th.

In an official note, the Amazonas de Alto Rendimento Foundation, informed that the 29 athletes stayed on the premises. The player was treated at the hospital, but did not suffer serious consequences and is fine.