VIDEO: Former MMA fighter, Brazilian is knocked out in face slap competition in Poland | bad

Brazilian fighter Wagner Conceição Martins, known as Zuluzinho, participated in Punch Down, a slap in the face tournament, this time held in Poland. During a competition, the Maranhão native ended up scaring the members of the technical committee by taking a blow from the opponent and falling unconscious. Check out the video above.
The Brazilian got off to a good start against Poland’s Karol “Bula” Flilasinki, and even brought down his rival in a slap. But in the sequence, the opponent recovered and knocked out Zuluzinho with a well-aimed blow. The fighter from Maranhão fell unconscious and had to be held by members of the event’s organization.
The event, which was attended by two other Brazilians (Tiago Cardoso and Edison Lopes), was won by the Polish Dawid Zalewski.
Former MMA fighter, Brazilian Zuluzinho is knocked out in a slap in the face competition in Poland — Photo: Reproduction
Zuluzinho is 43 years old and has had a career in MMA. The fighter from Maranhão became famous in Pride, between 2005 and 2006, where he faced legends of the sport such as Russian Fedor Emelianenko and Brazilian Minotauro. Zuluzinho is the son of the former fighter Rei Zulu.