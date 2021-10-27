VIDEO: ‘Ghost’ pulls off dog collar and ‘pushes’ animal

Images of the bizarre event have gone viral on the web in recent days; animal owner speaks of “supernatural forces”

Do you believe in ghosts? One woman shared a bizarre video on the web, which allegedly shows a “ghost” removing a dog’s collar. Minutes later, the animal still appears to have been thrown against the back of a cage.

“Sorry for the nasty bark at first. Watch my black dog. A ghost takes his collar off his box,” wrote the woman in the video.

In the images, two dogs, both in separate boxes, can be heard barking at each other for about 25 seconds, when they suddenly go completely silent.

Moments later, the black dog starts barking, stiffens, and flies toward the back of the cage. The intriguing thing is that, somehow, his collar falls off.

See the images:

@shannyfantg sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. watch my black dog. ghost takes her collar off in her crate. #fyp #ghost #dog #scary #wtf ♬ original sound – user3228721954538

In the comments, many people, including the owner, believe that a ghost was responsible for the events.

“I’ve never seen such a convincing video,” wrote one netizen. “Something that messes with dogs doesn’t sit well with me,” said another.

ghost playground

The video of the “ghost” playground has gained repercussion on the internet in recent days. The images taken in São Paulo were taken by a resident between 1 am and 2 am in the morning. In an interview, the man said he woke up when he heard the dog barking.

In the images, a swing, a seesaw and also a gyratory appear moving by themselves. The resident calls the place “weird playground” and says that every now and then the scene happens.

Although this is not the first time this has happened, there is still no information on what could have caused the case. The truth is that the “ghost” playground is intriguing and scaring the locals.