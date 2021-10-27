‘We make death more difficult when we try to intervene’, says specialist in palliative care – 10/26/2021 – Folha Seminars

Part of the reason people are so afraid of death is modern medicine’s responsibility, says geriatrician and palliative care specialist Diane Meier, a professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York.

“We make everything complicated and difficult when we try to intervene in a process that is natural and we put someone on a fan, connected by tubes and probes”, he says.

According to Meier, health professionals are trained to do everything possible to prolong life, even if this does not bring concrete benefits to the person. As a result, relief from the patient’s suffering has been ignored in recent decades, she says.

In an interview, the doctor emphasizes that palliative care is not a treatment for terminal patients, but for those who want to improve their quality of life and that of their loved ones.

There is a conception that palliative care is for the terminally ill. How does the treatment work?

There are no requirements on stage of illness or life expectancy in terms of eligibility for palliative care. They are based entirely on need. Many young people have curable leukemia, but they feel pain because of the pressure on the bones, in addition to existential and spiritual anguish, anxiety, depression.

The specialty focuses on relieving the symptoms of pain and stress caused by a serious illness, to improve the quality of life of the patient and their loved ones.

It is carried out by a multidisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, social workers and spiritual professionals who can face the full range of challenges and anxieties that may arise.

How does palliative care deal with pain and how does it differ from, say, conventional medicine? Pain is just one of the many distressing symptoms that patients with serious illnesses experience, such as shortness of breath, nausea, depression, anxiety, fatigue, loss of appetite.

The relief of suffering has, in a way, been abandoned by medical training in recent decades. In palliative medicine, we are trained in non-pharmacological approaches, which are quite effective—things like meditation, mindfulness, acupuncture, and exercise.

We also have a lot of experience in the use of non-opioid analgesics and in the safe use of opioids for pain. That’s one more thing that I think sets us apart: the ability to use these incredibly effective drugs in the safest way possible.

About the beginning of your career, you wrote an article in which you say that “the difficult part was approaching the goals of care in a culture that did not admit other goals besides healing”. What does that mean? We are trained to do everything possible to prolong life, even when the tools we have won’t do it effectively. In the US, we have many patients with end-stage dementia who will never regain their abilities and who are placed on ventilators and tube fed.

If that person could see himself clearly, he would be horrified. We apply these therapies indiscriminately, regardless of the likelihood of benefit—and by benefit, I mean returning to some acceptable quality of life.

There is a failure to recognize that our interventions can be wonderful in one patient, but only a form of torment in another.

According to the latest data from the Global Atlas of Palliative Care, cancer patients are the majority, representing 28% of people in this treatment.People with cancer develop a range of distressing symptoms and it is because of this widespread realization that the field of palliative care originated in cancer treatment.

In many parts of the world, they are only offered to cancer patients, although the disease accounts for 22% of deaths.

There is growing interest in and support for assisted suicide. How do you see this situation?Almost all symptoms can be relieved if you have access to professionals who know what they are doing.

The reason people seek assisted death is because of existential suffering and unwillingness to live under the burden imposed by the disease. Many people can’t stand the thought of needing help.

My concern with legalization [do suicídio assistido] is that when you have financial pressures and a healthcare system that restricts access to good care, we create a situation where the only rational alternative is to seek a hasty death.

How does our society deal with death?Most people don’t realize that about 90% of the time death is a very peaceful experience. You get more and more sleepy, have less and less energy, and spend more and more time in bed.

Gradually, you lose the craving for food until your body starts to shut down and you gradually go into a comatose state. This continues for a few days, and you end up having long pauses in your breathing that can last for a minute. And then, after a while, during one of those breaks, you die.

In 10% of people where this is most distressing because there is pain or restlessness, we have very effective medications that can even be administered at home.

In 99% of cases, the death itself is quite peaceful and not frightening. We make everything complicated and difficult by trying to intervene in the natural process of dying, when we put someone on a fan, for example.

Part of the reason people are so afraid is modern medicine’s responsibility. They are afraid of getting needles and tubes stuck in their bodies, because they have seen family or friends go through it.

It doesn’t have to be a scary process. It can be very easy if you have doctors who are trained to recognize when someone is dying, and many are not trained to recognize that the reason for a patient’s decline is because he is dying.

Diane E. Meier, 69

A geriatric physician and specialist in palliative care, she founded the Center to Advance Palliative Care, a national organization dedicated to increasing access to palliative care in the United States. She is a professor at Mount Sinai College of Medicine in New York.