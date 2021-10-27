Weapon used by Alec Baldwin was legitimate and accusations are not ruled out – Culture

American actor Alec Baldwin at the premiere of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” on June 22, 2021 (photo: Angela Weiss / AFP) The Santa F County District Attorney said the



weapon



that the actor



Alec Baldwin



shot during filming of the film Rust era



“legitimate”



and that criminal charges are not ruled out.

Mary Carmack-Altwies told the



New York Times



which was a legitimate weapon. “An ancient weapon, appropriate for the time.”

According to the prosecutor, at the location of the filming was found



“huge amount of bullets”



.

About possible charges, she was clear: “Right now, everything is on the table, including criminal charges.”

Court documents released this Tuesday (26) show that investigators seized three revolvers, boxes of ammunition, a fanny pack with ammunition, several used cartridges, two leather belts with holsters, clothing items and cotton swabs believed to have blood.

American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the film’s director of photography by firing an airgun that was not supposed to be loaded.

The accident occurred last Thursday (21st), at the Bonanza Creek ranch, in New Mexico, where several scenes of the western, of which Baldwin was producer and protagonist, were being filmed. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured.

The weapon used by the actor was one of three that a firearms specialist placed in an prop car.

According to early investigations, as the film crew was preparing to rehearse a scene, assistant director David Halls picked up a prop gun which he handed to Alec Baldwin screaming the cold gun expression, meaning it was safe to use The gun, because it is not loaded with real ammunition.









lack of security





The team had already complained about the lack of security. Seven people working on the film resigned before the incident, alleging, among other issues, lack of security.

Days earlier, Baldwin had already accidentally fired two shots with live bullets, having used a gun that he had been told was not loaded with ammunition.

The last person to resign, according to a report by the AFP agency, was a camera operator, in protest against working conditions, including safety.

The assistant director who gave Alec Baldwin the loaded gun had already been fired from a previous film for a similar accident, said one producer. “Dave Halls was fired from filming Freedom’s Path in 2019 after a crew member suffered minor injuries when a gun was accidentally fired.”

Halls was kicked out of the filming location immediately, and the production didn’t go back to filming until Dave left. A report on the incident was then drawn up, requesting that real weapons be banned from filming.

More than 15 thousand people signed the request for a ban on shooting firearms.

The petition, posted on the website change.org, calls for a ban on real firearms in filming, but also for better working conditions for teams involved in film production.