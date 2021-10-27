what analysts think after the 3rd quarter balance sheet

Business

THE EDP Brasil (ENBR3) reported net income of R$510.5 million in the third quarter of this year, an amount 70.3% higher than the R$299.8 million recorded in the same period last year. Compared to the second quarter, the advance was 48.2%.

According to Ativa Investimentos, EDP’s numbers were better than expected, mainly due to better results in distribution. There was an increase in distributed energy and an increase in tariffs in São Paulo and Espírito Santo.

Analysts recommend purchase for the EDP ​​Brasil shares, with Target Price at R$21.50, equivalent to a potential increase of 11.7% for the company’s shares over the closing of yesterday (R$19.24).

Still about the EDP ​​balance sheet, the energy company’s net revenue advanced 72.2% year-on-year, to R$5.177 billion. In the quarterly comparison, the increase was 52.3%. Already the profit measured by Ebitda evolved 60.7% year on year, to R$ 1.124 billion compared to R$ 699.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

The brokerage highlights the company’s “excellent control” with its operating expenses (opex), which allowed this advance, along with the improvement in revenues. Mitigation of hydrological risk in the power generation EDP ​​during the quarter was also highlighted in the Ativa report.

Analysts comment on the EDP ​​balance sheet:

Distribution is highlighted for the Activates Investments. The tariff readjustments applied in São Paulo and Espírito Santo, added to the annual growth of 4.2% in the energy distributed by EDP, provided the revenue growth of the main sector in which the company operates, according to the report.

“Loss remained stable in the quarter-on-quarter comparison both in SP (8.26% vs. 8.33%) and in ES (12.7% vs. 12.85%)”, he says in a note.

the generation of EDP ​​energy proved to be resilient in the analysis of Ativa. “THE allocation strategy of the company, which allocated more energy for this quarter, ended up mitigating, almost in its entirety, the effects of price increases in the short-term market that occurred in the period”, says the report.

In addition, EDP continues to pursue its value maximization plan, focused on the operational improvement of its distributors, the efficient rotation of transmission assets, the improvement of the generation profile, as well as the discovery of new forms of self-insertion in the context of energy transaction, says Ativa.

THE leverage The company’s share decreased quarter on quarter (2.8x to 2.7x) and profit increased by 20.7% in one year, “even with a less benign financial result due to the reduction in the receipt of interest and monetary variations”.

EDP ​​quote this Tuesday (26) post-balance sheet

In the opposite way of the Ibovespa today, a EDP ​​quotation shows an increase of 2.39% at 1:15 pm. The company’s shares were trading at R$19.70 at the same time.

In the last 12 months, the papers of EDP accumulate 14.50% appreciation, worth R$19.98 at the maximum and R$16.16 at the minimum.