What does it mean for Botafogo, Vasco and Cruzeiro to return to the elite (or stay in Serie B)

O Botafogo visit the Goiás this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Estádio da Serrinha, in front of a single bill to be made. With 93.6% chance of access (according to Department of Mathematics and Statistics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais), is about three wins from the return to Series A. But, as the team approaches the goal, another calculation begins to gain space among the alvinegros: the financial gains that the return to the elite will provide.

Revenue growth from television is the flagship. Mainly for clubs with a lot of support, since the TV budget is divided into three installments, one of which (equivalent to 30% of the total) is defined according to the audience of the games broadcast. The other two are the one that varies with the position in the table (30%) and the fixed quota of 40% for each participant.

The example of cruise illustrates this impact well. In 2020, the Minas Gerais club raised around R$23 million with the pay-per-view of its games in the Serie B. The value does not even reach half of the almost R$ 70 million with television that would have received in the elite.

There are also gains provided by the mobilization that access generates in the fans. Among them are the increase in box office revenue (not only due to the greater presence of the public, but also the possibility of charging more for the ticket) and the boost in adhesion to the fan partner program.

Itaú BBA sports finance consultant, Cesar Grafietti remember that, if the club needs to cut expenses to adapt them to a more modest reality, when being demoted, it does the opposite movement. At this point, it is important to learn from the lessons of the past.

— When the club returns to Serie A, it has the opportunity to recalibrate costs based on much higher income. Of course he will increase expenses, because he has to strengthen the team. But you have the advantage of starting from a point and knowing how far you can go without extrapolating and making crazy expenses, which only leave a hole up ahead.

The presence in Serie A also enhances the brand. Being in the football elite means greater media exposure and more attractive games. Quite an asset from a marketing point of view.

— This automatically changes your sponsorship table. It’s one thing to send a proposal when the club is in Serie B. Another is in Serie A – he explains Fabio Wolff, managing partner of Wolff Sports & Marketing: — Changes for visibility. The market is still very dependent on brand exposure. And, when the team is in Serie A, you are guaranteed 38 elite games.

With more appealing matches on the calendar, marketing departments can still look for other forms of partnership. Actions in the stadium and on social networks are some of the examples. Options that are difficult to present if you stay in the B Series.

And who remains?

Still, a more favorable scenario is announced for those who remain in the Second Division in 2022, as they must compete in the tournament from the beginning with fans in the stands — which already leads to higher box office revenue. Besides, the work of reducing costs was already carried out in the first year.

The biggest problem with not going up is in the long run. With reduced income, the payment of debts contracted over the last few years is hampered. The search for agreements with former creditors and the government to organize these debts should mark the year of these clubs.

— The big challenge for those who spend two or three years (in Series B) is how to deal with debt. As you have little money left over, your income starts to be strangled. No wonder that in the three cases of big clubs that compete in Serie B (Vasco and Cruzeiro, in addition to Botafogo) we had payment delays — warns Grafietti: — The creditor accepts an agreement believing that the following year the team returns to the elite and the club will have the strength to pay. But if he remains, he loses his temper.