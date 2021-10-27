What is the ideal internet speed? New tool helps to know | Telephony

25 Mega? 50 Mega? Maybe 200? The big doubt about the internet speed to have at home becomes simpler with the arrival, this Wednesday (27), of a new tool that makes the calculation in an automated way. The Internet que I need form was prepared by entities that observe the network in the country.

According to the tool, this scribe should hire a network of at least 68 Mega (or Megabits per second, or Mb/s) to use all digital services without going through difficulties. The result changes according to each person’s profile.

🔎 Test reveals operators, cell phones and cities with the best internet in Brazil

2 of 3 Internet What I Need Tells Ideal Home Internet Speed ​​— Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Internet What I Need Informs Optimal Internet Speed ​​at Home — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

the internet i need (internet that I need.nic.br) brings up a series of questions about the person’s residence. Among the information requested are the numbers of smartphones, notebooks, tablets and video games connected to the network.

The tool also asks the number of people who live in the place and the type of use – listening to music, checking emails, playing online games and watching videos in very high resolution are some options. After diagnosis, it is still possible to check the internet providers in the consumer’s region.

3 of 3 Interactive page asks a series of questions before performing the calculation — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Interactive page asks a series of questions before performing the calculation — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

In the methodology for calculating bandwidth, three dimensions of internet quality are taken into account: download speed, latency and packet loss. The answers to the questionnaire are applied to a formula below, the result of which gives an idea of ​​the minimum speed adequate to the consumer’s reality.