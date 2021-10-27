The premiere of the reality “Casa dos Artistas” turns 20 tomorrow.
The program had the participation of names such as Bárbara Paz, Supla, Alexandre Frota and Nana Gouvêa. Check out how the participants are doing today!
Where is the cast of the first ‘House of Artists’ 20 years later?
Alexandre Frota at the Casa dos Artistas and the Chamber of Deputies
Alessandra Scatena was 25 years old in the “Casa dos Artistas”, and was the first eliminated
Today at 46, she is a presenter on RedeTV!. In July 2020, she lost her husband to covid-19
Bárbara Paz was the winner of the reality show, and won the R$300,000 prize
Now 49, she explores the other side of the camera: in 2019, she made her directorial debut in “Babenco – Someone has to listen to the heart and say: It’s stopped”
Alexandre Frota was one of the most striking characters of the first season of ‘Casa dos Artistas’: badboy of the edition, he jumped the wall of confinement, but came back after talking to Silvio Santos
A lot has happened in the life of Frota in the last 20 years: he participated in two realities in Portugal, signed a contract with the porn producer Brasileirinhas in 2006, he left the pornographic industry in 2008, he tried a career as an American football player and today, at 58, he is federal deputy for the PSDB-SP.
The samba player Leandro Lehart was the first to give up on a Brazilian reality show: in the second week of “Casa dos Artistas”, he said he missed his son and asked to leave the program
In 2001, he announced his departure from the group Art Popular, but continued to produce records and participate in concerts. He returned to the group in 2017, and continues in training today at 49 years old
Marco Mastronelli was the second eliminated from the program, and later stated that he created quarrels with other participants on purpose to be eliminated and return to the United States, where he was seeking citizenship
Today, at 53, he continues to invest in his acting career in the United States.
At the time of “Casa dos Artistas”, Mari Alexandre was on the covers of men’s magazines and participated in “Domingo Legal”, on SBT. She took third place on the show.
The blonde, now 47 years old, married Fábio Júnior in 2007. Záion, her only child, was born from the union. Today at 46 years old, she is an influencer on Instagram
Mateus Carrieri had just left “Chiquititas” when he entered the “Casa dos Artistas” and gained a reputation as a “chiliquento” for his tantrums
He had his second chance to please the public last year, at age 53, when he participated in the 12th edition of “A Fazenda”
Nana Gouvêa has been working as a model since she was 15 years old and, on the reality show, she was the one who heard Alexandre Frota and Marco Mastronelli’s plan to divide the house between men and women
Today, at 46, she lives in the United States and works as an actress and model
Núbia Oliver was the third eliminated from the “Casa dos Artistas” and became known as the villain of the program
Now 47 years old, she works as a model and is successful at OnlyFans
The singer Patrícia Coelho reached the final of the Casa dos Artistas, became friends with Alexandre Frota and led a famous discussion in which Mateus Carrieri threw a chair on the house’s lawn.
Today, at 49, she is still dedicated to her singing career: in 2019 she released her album “Pat Lapin”
Supla took second place in the “House of Artists”. In confinement, he began a relationship with Barbara Paz that lasted two years.
Now 55 years old, Supla continues to dedicate himself to music, both in his solo career and in the band “Brothers of Brazil”, which has the participation of his brother, João Suplicy
Taiguara Nazareth participated in the “Casa dos Artistas” in the same year that he acted in the miniseries “Presença de Anita”, on Globo. He was the fifth eliminated from the reality show.
Today, at 45 years of age, he continues to work, and also invests in his career as an influencer on Instagram
