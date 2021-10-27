where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG turns the key for the Copa do Brasil and, this Wednesday (27), faces Fortaleza, at Castelão, in the return game of the semifinals. In the first leg, in Belo Horizonte, the team led by Cuca won by 4-0 and, therefore, can lose by up to three goals difference that advances to the decision.

Thanks to the excellent advantage conquered in Minas, Galo should enter the field with a mixed team, since next weekend they have an important confrontation against Flamengo, at Maracanã, valid for the 29th round of Serie A.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Globo, Première and also by Sportv.

O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Castelão, in Fortaleza, and is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Probable escalations

Fortaleza: Marcelo Boeck; Éderson, Titi is Matheus Jussa; Daniel Guedes (Edinho), Felipe, Ronald, Matheus Vargas and Bruno Melo; Romarinho and David. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Réver, Alonso (Rabello) and Arana (Dodo); Caleb (Alan Franco), Jair, Zaracho (Alan Franco) and Nacho (Dylan); Keno (Vargas) and Hulk (Diego Costa). Technician: head

Embezzlement

Fortress, the order of the day, will not be able to count on important pieces. Benevenuto and Lucas Lima have already played the competition for other clubs; Yago Pikachu (already suspended too), Robson and Crispim are injured and under the care of the medical department. Tinga, on the other hand, is doubtful (due to injury), but he shouldn’t go to the game.

Galo, in turn, will not be able to count on defender Nathan Silva, who has already defended Atlético-GO in the competition. Right-back Mariano, who is still in the final stages of recovery from an injury, is also in Belo Horizonte. Allan, suspended, is out of the game. Savarino, with pubic pain, also stayed in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Referee

Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)