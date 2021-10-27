Which goalkeeper should replace Cssio against Chapecoense? Vote for My Timo’s poll

For Corinthians’ next game, against Chapecoense, Sylvinho will have to make a rare and mandatory change in the starting lineup. This is due to the fact that Cassio took the third yellow card against Internacional. This will be the first time the coach will change the team’s goalkeeper and, therefore, the My Timon wants to know who you would choose for the job.

Cássio has played all the games in the Brazilian Championship with Timão so far. The last time he was not on the field was in the second half of the match against River Plate-PAR, in May, when he felt it at half-time and was replaced by Matheus Donelli. The 19-year-old was even the one who took over from Cassio when I needed it in 2021.

Besides Donelli, Corinthians has three more goalkeepers who can play the role of Cassio. Are they William Castellani, caique france and Carlos Miguel. The latter was hired in the mid-year transfer window and was even related to the match against Internacional, but he didn’t stay on the bench.

Caíque França has 15 games defending Timon’s goal, however, the last time was in 2019. At the time, against Flamengo, Fábio Carille’s team had already conceded four goals and Cássio, in pain, was replaced by the reserve. In addition to this match, Caique has been present in ten wins, one draw and three other defeats since 2016.

Guilherme Castellani, like Carlos Miguel, doesn’t have any game for the club’s professional. The first, however, has already been listed several times and played for the Corinthians Under-23 team at the Brazilian Nationals for Aspirantes, in addition to having spells in Under-20 and Under-17.

Vote for Meu Timão’s poll

See more at: Cssio, Matheus Donelli, Carlos Miguel, Caque Frana, Guilherme Vicentini and Corinthians x Chapecoense.