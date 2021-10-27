Who is Fabrício Melgaço? Empire mystery is finally revealed; see when · TV news

the mystery of who is Fabrício Melgaço is about to be revealed. As the rerun of Império will end on November 5th, the great enemy of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be known next week, in the chapters that air between Monday (1st) and Wednesday (2).

In the original showing of the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, the real villain only said with all the lyrics “eu sou Fabrício Melgaço” in the last week of the serial. The Commander’s greatest rival is not Silviano (Othon Bastos) or Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), but rather the protagonist’s own son: José Pedro (Caio Blat) .

In the last second chapter (25), the commander even shot the car from where the villain was watching an assassination attempt, but he couldn’t hit his secret opponent.

Pedro will reveal himself Melgaço in a conversation with the former butler. In 2015, when Império was originally broadcast, the villain just came out of the closet at the end of last week’s Tuesday episode, and the scene unfolded on the fourth, in the third-to-last chapter.

The real Melgaço Fabrício

Maria Marta’s son (Lilia Cabral) will say that the characters of Othon Bastos and Carmo Dalla Vecchia have always taken orders from him. Pedro will arrive at Silviano’s house to complain about a new attempt to kill the Commander without his having sent him.

The attack will take place during the wedding of Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso). “I was going to shoot, it was a unique moment,” Silviano will shout. “Did you, by any chance, make a decision without consulting me? Did I give you the order for that?”, José Pedro will shoot.

“I’m sorry, José Pedro”, will say Silviano, who will be interrupted. “I already told you that here there is no José Pedro, here I am Fabrício Melgaço”, will reveal the former financial director. It was with this phrase that last Tuesday’s chapter of the original Empire screening ended.

The conversation will be overheard by Lorraine (Dani Barros), and the con artist will tell José Alfredo the identity of her intimate enemy. To confirm the story, the almighty will break into his son’s office at the company and check if the pieces of his pink diamond are really in his safe.

“What’s going on here? Why is my safe open”, will ask the character of Caio Blat. “Because I came to take back what is mine, José Pedro… Or would it be better to call you Fabrício Melgaço? Come on, say something!”, the commander will say, with tears in his eyes.

José Alfredo in shock

Then, the time will come for José Pedro to face his father and blame the behavior of the almighty:

You, in your holy ignorance, have never heard of the word regicide, of course. But I’ll tell you what it means: that’s what they called cursed people who, in the times of monarchies and empires, had the courage to kill a king and thus ended his tyranny.

“If it’s me you’re talking about, I can guarantee you’ve learned the wrong lesson, because if anyone here is going to die, it’s you. Damn you!”, José Alfredo will shout, before grabbing his son by the neck. José Pedro will manage to escape with the help of his mother, who will break a vase on the commander’s head so that the son can flee from there.

Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unpublished Um Lugar ao Sol, the next unpublished soap opera at 9 pm, was postponed to premiere on November 8th.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.