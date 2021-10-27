Who voted for whom on the sixth farm

by

The sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is being assembled. Bil Araújo — the farmer of the week, made a mystery about his appointment, but was correct in placing MC Gui on the farm. As always, the powers of the lamp — conquered by Gui Araujo, set fire to the hay, as one of them directly touched the farmer’s test, which will take place tomorrow on the live program. The remaining one doesn’t even speak, once again left a pawn open in Itapecerica da Serra

How the field is formed

Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo, declared Dayane Mello as his great adversary in confinement, but he appointed MC Gui to roça. For the farmer of the week, the funkeiro has inconsistent attitudes in the game: “These last few days, I saw an inconsistency from MC Gui that I didn’t agree with. I told him that he, yes, would be an option to vote for me, but not as person, nothing personal, but as a player”, he justified.

MC Gui mocked his statement: “The things he says are meaningless”.

who voted for whom

  • Marina Ferrari voted for Rico Melquiades
  • Sthe Matos voted for Erasmo Viana
  • Tati Quebra Barraco voted for Rico Melquiades
  • Solange Gomes voted for Erasmo Viana
  • Gui Araujo voted for Solange Gomes
  • Dayane Mello voted for Dynho Alves
  • Aline Mineiro voted for Dynho Alves
  • MC Gui voted for Rico Melquiades
  • Rico Melquiades voted for Erasmo Viana
  • Tiago Piquilo voted for Mileide Mihaile
  • Valentina Francavilla voted for Gui Araujo
  • Mileide Mihaile voted for Tiago Piquilo
  • Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gome
  • Erasmo Viana voted for Rico Melquiades

yellow flame power

Gui Araujo gave the power of the red flame to Dynho Alves and kept the yellow flame. Rico received 4 votes, but the power of the yellow flame messed up the game. Gui Araujo multiplied by 2 the votes received by Solange Gomes, who tied with the comedian. Rico and Solange totaled 4 votes, but the farmer broke the tie and Rico went to the second stool.

bay pull

Whoever sits on the second stool in the garden pulls a pawn from the stall. As expected, Rico Melquiades pulled Tati Quebra Barraco to occupy the third bench. The funkeira had the mission to start the dreaded one remains.

One left

Tati started the rest one and saved Solange. Solange saved James, who saved Erasmus. Erasmus saved Dayane, who saved Aline. Aline saved Valentina, who saved Marina. Marina saved Gui Araujo, who saved Dynho. Dynho ended the dynamic by saving Mileide. So, Sthe Matos was left over and went to the farm.

red flame power

Sthe Matos, the pawn who occupied the fourth bench, had the mission to veto a pawn from performing the farmer’s test. The influencer vetoed MC Gui. Dynho, who gained power from the hands of Gui Araujo, had to change Sthe’s veto for another farmer. The dancer then blocked Rico Melquiades from taking the test. The comedian is the first guaranteed in the stall.

