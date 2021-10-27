Who won? Google Pixel 6 Pro Faces iPhone 13 Pro Max in Speed ​​Test

Even at the beginning of the last quarter, it is possible to conclude that this was a year full of great news in the cell phone market. Between the new generation of folding phones and under-screen camera technology improvements, we’ve had standout launches such as the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6, both with proprietary chipset and camera accents. Apple tends to maintain the lead by signing the world’s fastest cellphones, and the new generation iPhone did no different this year by outperforming the performance and battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This Wednesday (27), the iPhone 13 Pro Max was tested again and, this time, it faced an equally robust top of the line, the Google Pixel 6 Pro.





Speed ​​tests were developed by PhoneBuff, the same portal that produced a drop test with the flagships from Apple and Samsung. The iPhone 13 Pro Max with A15 Bionic processor faced the Pixel 6 Pro with Google Tensor. The analysis consisted of opening everyday apps and counting the time needed to complete a test round running 16 apps, including streaming platforms, games and Microsoft Office. At first, the Google Pixel 6 Pro impressed by taking the lead and loading data from Microsoft Word and Excel documents faster, but the channel points out that this detail could be due to recent iOS version updates.





On the other hand, the scenario changed while FilmoraGo was running — whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max finished exporting a video within seconds, the Pixel 6 Pro took much longer and fell behind. While there’s still room to regain the lead in the test, Apple has extended its advantage with speedy game play. O iPhone 13 Pro Max won the first round by terminating all processes in just 1 minute and 59 seconds. Google Pixel 6 Pro performed the same tasks in almost 2 minutes and 4 seconds. In the second test, the iPhone extended its advantage by proving iOS 15’s optimizations. Even with only 6GB of RAM (vs. Pixel 6 Pro’s 12GB), the flagship reopened background apps in 50 seconds, totaling about of 2 minutes and 49 seconds at the end of the tests, representing a 6 second advantage against Google Pixel 6 Pro.





It is noteworthy that this is the first generation of Google Tensor, that is, the first attempt to join the companies that manufacture their own hardware for their cell phones. By retiring Qualcomm’s use of Snapdragon, big tech was able to develop a solution that could be compared to the fastest cell phone ever tested by the platform. Google Pixel 6 was announced on October 19th. Its presale is now available in selected countries with prices starting at US$ 599, that is, around R$ 3,340.