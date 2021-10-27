Why are there so many buildings being built in São Paulo during the pandemic?

The city of São Paulo is full of residential buildings under construction, right in the middle of the pandemic crisis. The number of new apartment launches at the plant more than doubled: 41,797 units were launched from January to August this year, 106.5% up on the same period last year (20,238). Compared to 2019, before the pandemic, the numbers are also expressive: the increase was 49% in the same range. The data are from Secovi-SP (Housing Union).

How is this possible? According to experts heard by UOL, part of the works were designed before the pandemic, still a result of the guidelines of the Zoning Law, approved in 2016. But they also say that new projects started during the crisis itself, and the sharp drop in interest rates last year caused that the market remained heated.

Sales jumped 52% in São Paulo

In addition to an increase in launches, there was also an increase in sales in the city of São Paulo. According to Secovi-SP (Housing Union), from January to August 2021, 41,919 apartments were sold, a jump of 52% over sales in the same period in 2020 (27,588).

The same phenomenon occurs in other parts of Brazil. According to data from Cbic, with information from 162 cities across the country, the number of launches in the first half of this year was 100.2 thousand apartments (57% more than the 63.7 thousand apartments launched in the same period of 2020).

Sales in the country, also in the first half, grew 46% compared to the same period last year: 127.5 thousand units were sold now, against 87,300 sales before.

Zoning changes

Professor Alberto Ajzental, coordinator of the Real Estate Business course at FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), explains that the real estate product has a long cycle, revolving around five to six years. Therefore, many of the works that are seen in the city today predate the crisis.

“The zoning was approved in 2016, companies started making projects, understanding the rules, buying land, around 2018. Project approval happened around 2019, and companies started building in 2020. So what if you see it now, it’s something that has two, three years of history,” says Ajzental.

Ajzental claims that the Zoning Law prioritized the construction of new buildings close to public transport axes, such as the subway and buses, and more compact housing models.

Works even in the pandemic

The works that began before the pandemic could have been suspended, but that is not what happened, says Celso Petrucci, chief economist at Secovi-SP. According to him, the market did not stop in 2020 or this year. “The market has grown significantly, even with the pandemic.”

According to Petrucci, who also chairs the Real Estate Industry Commission of Cbic (Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry), the works that are at the end of construction started in 2019, but some projects under execution began in 2020 and 2021.

Low interest helped

For Luiz França, president of Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers), from 2020 onwards, there was a combination of two factors that kept the real estate market heated: low interest rates and a desire to change address.

“Last year, we had a very low interest rate, worldwide, and the pandemic brought people’s dissatisfaction with the places they live, which generated a personal demand for properties with different configurations. These two things together generated a very strong buying movement,” says França.

Ajzental, from FGV, agrees that the scenario never seen with the interest rate was decisive for families to seek new housing options, as interest rates on financing also fell with the Selic rate.

“The interest, in a business that uses a lot of money for a long time, makes a lot of difference. The 2% Selic made the real estate loan fall to 7.5% to 8% per year, which is very low”, says Ajzental.

Between August 2020 and March 2021, the Selic was at 2%. Since then, the Central Bank has started to raise the country’s basic interest rate, to the current level of 6.25%.

Difficulties still exist

Petrucci notes that vaccination has helped the housing market from a consumer confidence perspective, but he understands that there are still some challenges on the radar. This is the case of the increase in the interest rate on real estate financing and the persistence of the increase in construction costs.

In September, the INCC-M (National Construction Cost Index – M) rose 0.56%, repeating the rate of the previous month. As a result, the index measured by the FGV is up 11.99% in the year and 16.37% in 12 months. This indicator tracks the evolution of the prices of materials, services and labor that are most relevant to civil construction.

The president of Abrainc says that the sector has sought to optimize construction processes, seeking more economical techniques, but he recognizes that the rise in the prices of materials has an impact on the property, which can vary according to the stage of construction.

“If I’m launching the property today and the price of inputs goes up, there’s no way there could be a price increase and this could impact new releases,” says França

Who buys?

Although it does not have a breakdown of property buyers in the city of São Paulo, França says that most of these consumers buy with the purpose of living.

According to Petrucci, about half of the sales in the capital of São Paulo this year were made through the Casa Verde e Amarela program. On the national scene, the president of the Real Estate Industry Commission at Cbic says that the program accounts for almost 75% of sales.

Of the other half of property buyers in São Paulo, Petrucci estimates that 10% may be investors, who are mainly buying compact apartments.

But the market is doing well at all in all price ranges. “There is an average sale of 200 apartments per month, the average value of which is R$2.8 million. This is certainly not an investor. These are people who are looking for a larger property or are moving from a house of 300 m² to 400 m², to move to a 200 m² apartment,” says Petrucci.