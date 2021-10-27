Why does the market think Tesla is worth $1 trillion? – Business – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

Electric car maker Tesla is now worth $1 trillion. The company reached this market value on Monday (25), after its shares soared 12.7% on Nasdaq. Elon Musk, who is already the richest man in the world, has increased his fortune even further.

The reason for the valuation in Tesla’s shares was the news that the company won its biggest order so far – 100,000 vehicles to be delivered in the coming months -, made by the car rental company Hertz. Thus, the paper broke its record, closing the day quoted at US$ 1,024.86.

Over the past six months, Tesla’s average market value has been around $650 billion. So why now does the market see the company as worth $1 trillion?

According to the strategist at Avenue Securities, Guilherme Zanin, the order placed by Hertz brings the first point that may show the growth of the electric car segment in the automotive market, and may encourage other rental companies to join this market.

Another point to be highlighted is the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter released by Tesla, where the automaker registered record revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter. There were US$ 13.76 billion in revenue, even with the world experiencing semiconductor restrictions and the automotive sector having consecutive declines.

“Despite all the macroeconomic problems, such as the semiconductor crisis and the retraction of the automotive market, Tesla is able to grow and show great resilience and that is why the company has been valuing itself”, evaluates Zanin.

For Rodrigo Lima, an investment analyst at Stake, historically Tesla was seen by many in the market as a merely speculative company, a ‘bubble’. However, day after day, Musk’s company has been debunking this idea, with the growing number of vehicles delivered and showing positive results.

According to the analyst at Stake, the company also has the advantage of having been a pioneer in the electric car segment, creating a product that is a source of desire. “In the same way that people want an iPhone, not just a good smartphone, people want a Tesla, and not just because it’s a good electric car. Perhaps we can say that the retail investor understood this, something that institutional investors may not have realized yet”, points out Lima.

The comparison with Apple, technology giant and most valuable brand in the cell phone segment, even appears in unison in the market. For the Avenue strategist, Tesla “is consolidating itself as the Apple of electric cars”.

Zanin, from Avenue, still ponders that it is not certain that the current valuation is in line with the growth that the company may have in the coming years, but that there is optimism that it will continue to grow and consolidate as the main electric car company in the next decade.

