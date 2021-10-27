Win at Mega-Sena! See how to increase your chances on the BRL 33 million prize

This Wednesday (27) the contest takes place 2423 of the Mega-Sena and that the prize is estimated at R$33 million. But do you know how to improve your chances of winning? See more:

Betting for the Mega-Sena Predictor

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) offers the option to compete through the Mega-Sena Bolão.

It is noteworthy that this is an opportunity to bet in a group, either with ready-made bets at lottery outlets or arranged between friends and acquaintances. In the case of ready-made pool quotas, there may be a charge of up to 35% of the total amount.

In Bolão, the minimum amount is R$ 10.00, but each quota cannot be less than R$ 5.00. Basically, each Sweepstakes must have at least two participants (two shares) and a maximum of 100 participants (one hundred shares). In addition, each pot can have a maximum of ten different bets.

How are pool numbers selected?

If the bet is purchased directly from a lottery house, the numbers are random and chosen by the system.

But if it is made between friends, the numbers can be freely chosen by the participants. It is possible to play the pool through the online bet also.

Previous contests

Another way to increase your chances of winning is to keep an eye on past contests. Analyze which numbers come out frequently and which ones rarely. Choose the ones that are drawn more often and build your game.

Chances of winning at Mega-Sena

According to Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), the odds of winning are as follows:

Betting 06 tens – one in 50,063,860 bets;

Betting 07 tens – one in 7,151,980 bets;

Betting 08 tens – one in 1,787,995 bets;

Betting 09 tens – one in 595,998 bets;

Betting 10 tens – one in 238,399 bets;

Betting 11 tens – one in 108,363 bets;

Betting 12 tens – one in 54,182 bets;

Betting 13 tens – one in 29,175 bets;

Betting 14 tens – one in 16,671 bets;

Betting 15 tens – one in 10,000 bets.

Mega-Sena bet amount

Mega-Sena’s minimum bet costs R$4.50 and allows the player to select six dozen to compete.

To bet 15 numbers, you need to pay more than R$22 thousand. The odds are greatly increased, but this amount is unaffordable for most lottery players.

In summary, the best ways to increase the chances of winning are: through the Mega-Sena pool, increasing the amount of numbers bet and selecting well which tens to bet.

