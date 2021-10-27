Windows 11 Microsoft Store Arrives for Windows 10 Users

One of the main new features of the recently released Windows 11 has started to appear for users of the previous version of the operating system: the new Microsoft Store, which features big improvements and more apps.

Those who have Windows 10 installed and are part of the Insiders testing program received the update notification from the Microsoft Store, the official app store for the platform. The news comes with the trial version of Windows 10 November 2021 Update.

Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies and way more) is now available for Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) October 27, 2021

The revamped Microsoft Store has a more modern interface, in addition to a broader catalog of tools: the platform allows third-party stores, such as the Epic Games Store, to run.

In addition, the store supports win32 apps, new streaming platforms (such as Disney+) and programs that were previously unavailable, including the popular Discord, Zoom, VLC Player and TeamViewer. Integration with Xbox features has also been improved.

However, one of the most anticipated features of the new version will not appear in Windows 10: Android app support, which has not yet been fully implemented. The function is currently under testing on Windows 11.

For now, there is no exact prediction from Microsoft for the new store to be made available to Windows 10 users in the stable version. However, a major update is coming for the system in November, which might be an interesting cue to release the new feature widely.