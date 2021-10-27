With an evil face, Chevrolet S10 Z71 launched for R$260,490

(photo: Chevrolet/Disclosure)

Chevrolet introduced the S10 Z71, the new version of its mid-range pickup that has a younger, meaner feel. This new package is positioned between the traditional LT and LTZ, and has a suggested price of R$260,490. The model is already available at the brand’s dealerships and the expectation is that the Z71 will account for 10% of the average pickup’s sales mix. According to Rodrigo Fioco, Marketing Director at GM South America, to receive this seal the product must have exclusive design items. Thus, this new version brings more than 20 differentiating elements in relation to LTZ. Chevrolet has also prepared an exclusive line of accessories for the Z71.

The look is far from traditional chrome. The front has headlamps with black mask and LED outlines, black grille containing the symbol Z71, as well as bumper appliqué and black fog lamp niches. The sides bring frames on the wheel boxes that make the vehicle more robust, in addition to black mirrors and stickers. The rear has darkened taillights, stickers and the black Chevrolet “tie”.

An important part of the look of every pickup, the extended tubular Santantnio painted in matte black. To receive this component, it was necessary to make a structural reinforcement in the bucket. The side stirrups are also tubular in matte black, which match the roof rack. To complete the design, the 18-inch wheels painted in black shut off mixed-use tyres.

INSIDE The interior is also all in black, present in the dashboard and leather seats, which contrast with the satin gray columns. As the idea ventures, the rugs are made of rubber, to facilitate cleaning.

MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY The engine used in the Z71 is the same as the rest of the S10 line, a 2.8 turbodiesel with 200hp at 3600rpm and torque of 51kgfm at 2000rpm. The transmission has a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction with reduced speed. With this set, the Z71 accelerates to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds. Its fuel consumption is 8.3 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the road.

It is noteworthy that the entire mechanical assembly is the same that had been used in the S10, as there was a vague expectation that this version would bring a more prepared suspension for off-road and self-locking rear differential, as offered in the United States, the market where the engine is The Z71 line is also usually superior to standard pickup trucks.

CONTENT In the list of equipment for the S10 Z71, six airbags, ramp departure assistant, automatic descent control, rear parking sensors, tire pressure indicator, headlamps with electrical height adjustment, multimedia system with smartphone mirroring and r camera.





COMPETITORS As the proposal of the S10 Z71 offers a differentiated look, but with the same engine as the rest of the line, its direct competitors are the Ford Ranger Storm 3.2 diesel (R$ 235,890) and the Nissan Frontier Attack 2.3 diesel (R$ 233,290). Of the models with slightly superior performance, there is still the Volkswagen Amarok V6 Extreme diesel (R$ 299,100), with 258hp. The Toyota Hilux GR-S, which once had a 234hp gasoline V6, was discontinued and may return in 2022.