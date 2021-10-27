With back wages, doctors announce mass layoffs

A group of doctors working in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the Hospital Municipal São Benedito and the Hospital Municipal de Cuiabá published an open letter announcing a massive resignation due to the delay in salaries.

In the document, the professionals stated that they were “indignant and disgusted” with the neglect of companies that provide medical services in the Capital. Among those mentioned are the Cuiabana Public Health Company and the outsourced Hipermed. The letter was released last Thursday (22).

The letter is not signed by any professional, but the report found that the text represents the will of about 40 doctors.

Doctors say they have been without a salary since August, despite working on the front line in the fight against the pandemic, with double shifts, exhausting hours and, at times, without the proper material and medication necessary for the job.

“That is why we express in this letter, not only our indignation, but also our withdrawal from these precarious links established with the public service through outsourced companies, in particular Hipermed”, is stated in the document.

In order not to cause more harm to the population, the doctors said that they will comply with the notice period in accordance with the legislation of the Code of Medical Ethics before leaving their posts in the Capital’s ICUs.

That is why we communicate that we no longer wish to provide services to these companies that do not demonstrate the same commitment with which we perform our work with zeal and dedication

In response to the professionals’ accusations, Hipermed blamed the Cuiabana Company, linked to the Cuiabá City Hall, for the delay in salaries. According to Hipermed, the company is not making the transfer on the appropriate dates, generating losses for professionals.

Hipermed also clarified that it has already paid about 60% of doctors who had their August salary late. The remaining 40% will receive this week.

As for the September payment, which is due on October 30, the company says they will be paid as soon as the Cuiabana Company makes the appropriate transfers.

Finally, the company informed that before the letter there was a dismissal of professionals from the São Benedito Hospital, due to a letter from the State Department of Health of Mato Grosso (SES/MT) that notifies about the discharge of the pandemic in the state, from of September 10, 2021.

With this, 60 beds were blocked under the regulation, as well as the suspension of state confinement.

recurring claim

This is the second time that Hipermed and Empresa Cuiabana are the focus of complaints about salary delays by front-line professionals.

In September, the group of doctors also published a document reporting late payments for the months of July and August.

In addition to complaints from professionals, Hipermed was also the target of investigations by Operation Curare, which was launched by the Federal Police (PF) on July 30th.

At the time, the company was accused of participating in a fraud scheme at the Municipal Health Department, which consisted in the emergency hiring of service providers in violation of the Public Procurement Law.

According to the Federal Police, the company received R$ 11 million from the Municipality of Cuiabá.

See the full letter:

“We, doctors in the municipality of Cuiabá, through this document, express our deep indignation and revulsion at the indifference shown by companies that provide medical services in public health units in the capital, managed by the Municipality and by the Cuiabana Public Health Company and outsourced to HIPERMED and companies linked to its group.

We are facing an unprecedented pandemic that does not distinguish social class and has an overwhelming impact on the entire population. The social consequences of this period will be felt by Brazilians for several years. The sequels left by Covid-19 present the SUS with a great challenge. A serious and resolute health policy will be needed so that the survivors of the pandemic can return to a healthy and dignified life.

We physicians are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. Many with double shifts in tiring journeys that also put our own health at risk. For this reason, too, the obvious must be highlighted; we are still citizens and workers, we have rights and duties. However, our rights have not been respected.

Regrettably, we are forced to work without decent working conditions and often without the materials and medicines necessary to provide the population with the best possible service. But we do the best we have at our disposal.

On the other hand, the delay in doctors’ payments is a recurrent feature in the public service. How to fulfill the duties and pay the energy, water, rent, food bills with three months delays in payments?

Therefore, in this letter, we express not only our indignation, but also our withdrawal from these precarious links established with the public service through outsourced companies, in particular HIPERMED and its business group, which do not demonstrate a commitment to the quality of services and to the rights of doctors. They are not complying with the basics of keeping doctors’ payments up to date, who have not failed a single day with their commitment to work to ensure the right to health.

That is why we communicate that we no longer wish to provide services to these companies that do not show the same commitment with which we carry out our work with zeal and dedication.

So that there is no sudden damage to medical assistance to the Cuiaban population, we will comply with the notice period in accordance with the legislation of the Code of Medical Ethics and other legislation in force.

Doctors at the services of HPERMED and business group, contracted by the Municipality of Cuiabá and by the Cuiabana Public Health Company.”