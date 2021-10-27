With BRL 149 billion, federal collections set a record for the months of September

Federal collections set a new monthly record in September, totaling R$ 149.102 billion. The value is 12.87% higher, discounted for inflation, than that registered in the same month last year.

The data were released by the Federal Revenue on Tuesday (26). The result still represents a slight increase of 0.63% compared to the amount collected in August 2021.

The federal collection reflects, for the most part, the economic performance of the previous month. Therefore, the result indicates that, in September, economic activity continued to show signs of recovery in relation to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

accumulated record

From January to September, the collection of taxes was also a record, totaling R$ 1.395 trillion. The value is the highest for the period in the entire historical series of the Revenue, started in 1995. In comparison with the accumulated from January to June of last year, the real increase is 21.5%.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the results are explained again by non-recurring factors, such as extraordinary collections of approximately R$31 billion from Corporate Income Tax and Contribution on Net Income (IRPJ/CSLL) from January to September 2021.

In the same period last year, the value, although lower, was also extraordinary: R$5.3 billion.

“In addition, compensations grew 28% in the accumulated period,” added the folder.