With Giroud’s goal, Milan beat Torino and take provisional leadership of the Italian | italian football

Milan beat Torino 1-0 this Tuesday, at the San Siro, in a game valid for the 10th round of the Italian Championship, and provisionally assumed the leadership. In full harmony with the stadium, Olivier Giroud, the Rossoneri’s top scorer in the competition alongside Rafael Leão, was responsible for the triumph.

After a corner kick, Krunić swerved on the first post, and the ball was left for the Frenchman to push into the goal, opening the score in the 14th minute. Giroud scored in the three games he played at home. This is his fourth goal in the tournament so far.

The 2018 world champion gives Milan fans hope and shows they can be a good candidate to break the “curse” of shirt 9. Since the departure of Inzaghi in 2012, whoever wore the number has not been very successful at the club.

Recovered from Covid-19, Theo Hernandez, a key player at the Rossoneri club in recent seasons and starting to gain space in the French national team, returned to the team. The full-back entered the second half, as well as Ibrahimovic.