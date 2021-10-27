With Million Dollar Debt, Serie A Club Approves Club-Company Model | Sport



Published 10/26/2021

Rio – Serie A Lantern, Chapecoense approved last Monday night the resolution that constitutes the application of the club-company model. With the participation of councilors and partners, the project passed with a large majority, with only two votes against. Despite the result, there is still one more step before the model becomes official, all proposals received must go through the club’s Board of Directors.

One of the youngest in Serie A, the Santa Catarina club has a debt valued at over R$ 120 million. The club-company project was authorized after the enactment of Law 14193, in August 2021. It provides that clubs that adopt the model will be able to issue debt securities and issue shares on the stock exchange. Currently, football clubs in Brazil are non-profit civil associations. The proposal, called the Legal Framework of the Club-company, provides incentives for converting to the SAF model. There is no obligation for clubs to become companies.

Some Brazilian clubs have been the target of rumors of alleged foreign investor interests. Cruzeiro and América-MG have been seeking to bring closer ties with some international businessmen.